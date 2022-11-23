Palestinian gunmen are holding the body of a young Israeli who died following a traffic accident near Jenin. The family of the victim, an 18-year-old from the Druze city of Daliat al-Carmel, claims that he was still alive when Palestinian gunmen stormed the hospital, disconnected him from life support and took his body.

The victim was later identified as Tiran Ferro. Tiran's uncle, who was at the hospital with his nephew, said the group of armed men entered the hospital looking for "the young man who was involved in the accident."

"They fired their weapons in the air and yelled in Arabic, no one dared to stop them. They disconnected him from the life support machines and threw him into a vehicle," he added.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Palestinian official, and the body was subsequently taken by the gunmen from Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

He added that Israeli and Palestinian officials are in talks to secure the release of the body. He also said that the fact that the victim is a young Druze Israeli raises question marks that he may have been a soldier, or possibly working on an undercover mission for the defense establishment in the area.

According to sources in the Israeli defense establishment, the armed Palestinians are demanding the release of prisoners from Israeli jails or the release of bodies of terrorists killed by the IDF.

Sources in Daliat al-Carmel say that the fatality is Tiran Ferro, an 18-year-old high-school student, who was travelling in a friend's car when the accident happened.

The head of the Daliat al-Carmel regional council, Rafik Halabi, told Haaretz that he and the Ferro family are also involved in efforts to secure the release of the body.

The spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Muafak Tariff, said he is having conversations with all parties involved. According to Tariff, holding the body "is against all religious and social principles. I call on the Palestinian Authority's security forces to advance the release of the body."

A video posted on social media early on Wednesday showed a Red Crescent ambulance attempting to gain access to the refugee camp in Jenin in order to retrieve the body of Ferro, but he was unable to do so.

The second individual who was injured in the accident was taken to the Jalameh crossing, north of Jenin, and then flown to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa in serious condition.