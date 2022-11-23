Palestinian Factions Discuss Releasing the Body of Kidnapped Israeli

Palestinian factions in Jenin, Ramallah and Beirut are holding talks on Wednesday night to release the body of Tiran Ferro, which was kidnapped by a Palestinian group from Jenin.

According to a senior Palestinian source, the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh spoke with the Druze community spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif and former Israeli minister Salah Tarif. Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders overseas were contacted during the course of the discussions. All involved parties believe that the affair will become harder to resolve the more time passes, and are aiming at a swift resolution to prevent escalation.

Islamic Jihad indicated to the groups inside Jenin that they support releasing the body unconditionally, but some of the armed militants holding the body refuse to hand it over to Palestinian Authority security forces unless they receive a guarantee that Israel releases the bodies of 17 captives from the Jenin area.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Jenin earlier on Wednesday calling to release the bodies of the Palestinian captives. The demonstrators, many of whom are family members of the dead captives held by Israel, supported the demand to withhold releasing Ferro until their demands are met. Figures in Jenin pointed out that the relatively low turnout indicated little public support for the kidnapping.

Ferro was traveling in a friend's vehicle on Tuesday and the two were involved in a traffic accident, and the pair were hospitalized in the West Bank. While his friend was later moved to Israel for treatment via a military helicopter, Palestinian medical officials believed that Ferro's transfer would endanger his life. As a result, he remained at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where he was later kidnapped.

Open gallery view Tiran Ferro Credit: Courtesy

The Palestinian official explained that the gunmen staged the kidnapping because they believed Ferro was an Israeli soldier working undercover. Palestinian officials said that the evacuation of the injured by military helicopter, the increased security vigilance and the operation of drones over the Jenin refugee camp, strengthen the claim that Ferro was not a regular civilian.

An agreement was reached early Wednesday morning to return the body. It was transferred to the Red Crescent ambulance which started traveling towards Israel – but during the journey, armed men took over the vehicle and kidnapped the body a second time.

On Wednesday night, demonstrators gathered in the Druze city of Daliat al-Carmel to protests Ferro's kidnapping. The demonstrators called to actively struggle against what they see as a humiliation. The demonstrators blocked Route 6 for a stretch of several kilometers in Israel's north, forcing the mayor of Dalian al-Carmel, Rafik Halabi, to try and disperse the protestors himself.