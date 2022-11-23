Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Man Stabbed to Death by Motorcyclist in Central Israel

The victim is 52-year-old Yuri Volkov from Bat-Yam. The assault follows a similar incident earlier this month involving motorists in Tel-Aviv

Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The scene of Thursday night's attack, in Holon
The scene of Thursday night's attack, in HolonCredit: Tomer Appelbaum
Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni

An Israeli man was stabbed to death on Wednesday in the central city of Holon by a motorcyclist who confronted him at a crosswalk in the city and fled the scene.

Police are conducting an extensive manhunt for the aggressor who stabbed Yuri Volkov, the 52-year-old medical orderly from Bat Yam in front of his wife.

Volkov was taken to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon in severe condition and later was pronounced dead.

Yuri VolkovCredit: Ichilov Hospital Facebook Page

According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, the motorcycle rider and the couple got into an argument after the former drove close to them across the crosswalk at a red light.

Earlier this month a motorcycle rider struck a driver in the head with his helmet, claiming the driver hit his vehicle. He stood trial last week. The indictment stated that the man, Arye Greenfeld "didn't stop his attack even when the victim was lying on the ground as a result of the first strike, and continued hitting him with his helmet until the victim collapsed and lost consciousness." He has been charged with grievous assault with the intention to harm.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?