Israeli Man Stabbed to Death by Motorcyclist in Central Israel

An Israeli man was stabbed to death on Wednesday in the central city of Holon by a motorcyclist who confronted him at a crosswalk in the city and fled the scene.

Police are conducting an extensive manhunt for the aggressor who stabbed Yuri Volkov, the 52-year-old medical orderly from Bat Yam in front of his wife.

Volkov was taken to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon in severe condition and later was pronounced dead.

Yuri Volkov Credit: Ichilov Hospital Facebook Page

According to a preliminary investigation of the incident, the motorcycle rider and the couple got into an argument after the former drove close to them across the crosswalk at a red light.

Earlier this month a motorcycle rider struck a driver in the head with his helmet, claiming the driver hit his vehicle. He stood trial last week. The indictment stated that the man, Arye Greenfeld "didn't stop his attack even when the victim was lying on the ground as a result of the first strike, and continued hitting him with his helmet until the victim collapsed and lost consciousness." He has been charged with grievous assault with the intention to harm.