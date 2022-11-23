Bedouins Attacked by Israeli Men in Uniform. Police Blames the Army

Two residents of the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj in the northern Negev filed a complaint on Friday with the Israeli Justice ministry’s department for investigating police misconduct, after claiming they were attacked by eight men in uniform.

The complainants claim they were detained while driving a car near the village. The men who stopped them did not identify themselves, but were dressed like Israeli security service personnel. They used violence repeatedly and vandalized their car while they were ziptied.

The Justice Ministry unit has begun investigating the incident in an attempt to understand whether those suspected in the attack are police officers or soldiers. Some 500 residents of Bir Hadaj protested Sunday at the Ashalim junction in protest of the incident.

On Friday, the police said the attackers were soldiers. The army has not confirmed this, and added that no investigation of the matter is being conducted by Military Police.

“We drove from Bir Hadaj in the direction of Ashalim to look for work in the solar field, it was a little after 7,” said Mohammed Alwaj, one of the complainants. “We got about a kilometer and a half south of Bir Hadaj where two SUVs approached us and told me to stop, so I stopped. They didn’t ask him to identify himself. They told me and my cousin to get out of the car, zip tied our hands and said ‘lie on your stomach.’ They took my telephone, but I refused to give them the password.”

Open gallery view A view of the solar tower of Israel's Ashalim power station surrounded by panels, in the Negev desert near the kibbutz of Ashalim on August 20, 2022. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Alwaj’s cousin, who was in the car with him, said: “They used a lot of force to tie me up, grabbed me and choked me and shouted at me not to get up. They dragged me by the neck really tightly, I have marks. After that one of them sat on my legs, one sat on me trying to suffocate me and one shouted at me. They were nervous.”

One of the attackers accused him of dumping drugs in the area, but he denied it, said Alwaj. “We sat a bit, bent over. After I said there were no drugs, he choked me and a few of them escorted me from the jeep some 200 meters into the stream. There was someone there with a long gun. They hit me hard in the stomach, with the gun too, and someone told me ‘if you don’t unlock the phone, I’ll bury you here.’ So I opened the phone for them.” Alwaj said that after about 10 minutes in the stream, the soldiers returned him to his jeep and locked in the trunk with his head covered for over half an hour. During this time he managed to cut loose from the zip ties.

Alwaj’s brother, Swilam, said his brother told him there were eight assailants. “All of them wore balaclavas, five of them in army uniforms and three in civilian clothes. One car was blue and it did not have any markings. But on the door of the second car, which was black, was a symbol my brother thought was a police symbol. They also identified themselves as police officers but they didn’t have nametags.”

When his brother was locked in the trunk, the attackers vandalized the car. “They ripped up the car from inside, ripped the compartments, tore up the passport he had in the car, tore up [banknotes] that were in the car into little pieces, slashed two tires and put sand in the car’s engine. At the end, they took the phone and keys and drove off.”

The serious damage to the car can be seen in the videos Alwaj made. In other pictures from that day two SUVs can be seen from a distance driving in the direction of the Border Police station at Mashavim junction, but the distance does not allow you to see their details. After the attackers left, the two called the police’s 100 hotline, and said they were told that if the attackers were members of the police force they needed to complain to the Justice Ministry unit.

Sapir Shushan, the attorney representing the two, said: “It is not clear what nature of the activities that led to this serious incident is. It is outrageous that such operational activity is carried out with such wild, violent and shameful behavior without any justification. In addition to the violation of human dignity, the soldiers also damaged my client’s property. It cannot be that the 100 hotline ignored a call and no one came to check and search the area,” she said.

The police said to ask the IDF Spokesman’s Unit for a response on the matter. The IDF said it had not received a request on the matter from the Justice Ministry unit.