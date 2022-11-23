Far-right Leaders Call to Renew Targeted Assassinations, Form Gov't Following Jerusalem Bombings
'We must impose a curfew on the village from which the terrorists came, we must stop the [summer] camps in the security prisons,' Kahanist lawmaker Ben-Gvir said
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who will likely become Israel's Public Security Minister, called to renew targeted assassinations of members of Palestinian terror groups and demanded the immediate formation of a government following a double terror attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.
