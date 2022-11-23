The Young Rabbi Bringing Something New to Israel’s Reform Movement: Mizrahi Roots

David Azoulay was born and raised in an ultra-Orthodox community in central Israel, the son of a Moroccan-born father and mother of Yemenite descent. Nothing in his background could have predicted he would grow up to become a Reform rabbi.

And yet earlier this month, he received his rabbinical ordination from the Jerusalem branch of the Reform movement’s Hebrew Union College – one of five new rabbis to join the movement in Israel this year. They are among a total of 126 Reform rabbis to have been ordained in Israel since the establishment of the rabbinical school in 1981.

Azoulay was the only man in this latest crop of graduates. But that was not all that set him apart: He is also one of the few Israeli-ordained Reform rabbis to come from a Mizrahi background.

This newly minted rabbi could not have chosen a more ominous time for a career transition. His ordination ceremony was held a week and a half after the progressive camp in Israel suffered its worst electoral defeat in history. The emerging coalition government, which will almost certainly consist of a majority of Orthodox lawmakers, is likely to be the most hostile ever to the Reform movement.

Leaders of the religious parties set to be part of the coalition, two of them ultra-Orthodox, have already let their demands be known. They want to withdraw recognition of Reform conversions for citizenship purposes; legalize gender exclusion in the public sphere; roll back achievements in LGBTQ rights; and ban soccer games on Shabbat.

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the spiritual leader of one of the main parties (Religious Zionism), has already expressed a desire to turn Israel into a “halakhic state” – in other words, a theocracy.

Whether or not he holds sway, what is already clear is that the next few years do not bode well for the Reform movement in Israel – widely seen as the nemesis of the Orthodox establishment.

“I personally was very saddened by the results of the election,” says Azoulay. “On the other hand, it makes what I’m doing seem that much more important.”

Moving away from Orthodoxy

Azoulay, 44, was born and raised in Sha’alvim, one of only two kibbutzim affiliated with the ultra-Orthodox Poalei Agudat Yisrael movement. His parents met there while his father was serving in the army and his mother was performing her year of national service (as a religious woman, she was exempt from the military).

The fourth of six children, Azoulay says he began having doubts about Orthodoxy at a relatively young age.

“It wasn’t like an all-out rebellion against everything I was raised on, but rather I began to understand quite early on that there were different ways of practicing Judaism,” he says.

He was not the only one in his family to reach that conclusion. Of his siblings, only two continue to embrace an Orthodox lifestyle today.

After attending various yeshivas, one in a West Bank settlement, Azoulay veered in a completely different direction, earning a teaching degree from the staunchly secular Kibbutzim College of Education, Technology and the Arts in Tel Aviv.

Although he had no particular connection at the time to the non-Orthodox denominations, he went on to pursue a master’s degree in Jewish folklore at Jerusalem’s Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, which is affiliated with the Conservative-Masorti movement.

Despite leaving the Orthodox world, Azoulay would eventually find his way back to Sha’alvim, where he still lives today with his wife and three daughters. And almost by fluke, he found his way from there to the Reform movement.

That happened when he was hired as a homeroom teacher at an elementary school in Modi’in (the nearest major city to Sha’alvim). It was at a school run by the Reform movement – which has thrived in this particular city. Aware of his interest in Judaism and Jewish history, school administrators encouraged Azoulay to sign up for the rabbinical studies program at Hebrew Union College.

Azoulay: 'I obviously don’t walk around waving a Reform flag, but people know, and I don’t make an effort to hide it.'

“I had already become involved in the Reform community in Modi’in and had started attending prayer services at the synagogue run by the movement, so it seemed like a natural next step,” he recounts.

Since beginning his rabbinical studies program, Azoulay has devoted more of his time at the school to teaching classes in Jewish studies and organizing religious events and ceremonies. Following his ordination, he has assumed the newly created role of “school rabbi” and will serve as junior rabbi at the Reform congregation in town.

His parents, he says, have no problem with his new calling. Neither, for that matter, do his neighbors in Sha’alvim.

“I obviously don’t walk around waving a Reform flag, but people know, and I don’t make an effort to hide it,” he says. “I even had some neighbors who expressed interest in coming to the ordination ceremony.”

Reform Judaism, which originated in Germany, has its largest base today in the United States. As a Mizrahi Jew who grew up in Israel, Azoulay says he often felt uncomfortable praying in Reform synagogues because the melodies were unfamiliar. This discomfort would end up inspiring his final college project: an album of Kabbalat Shabbat prayers, taken from the Reform movement siddur, sung with Mizrahi melodies. These songs have already become part of the regular Friday night service at his own synagogue in Modi’in.

“It’s amazing how many Mizrahi congregants have come up to me to say how important this has been for them,” he says. “What they tell me is that hearing these songs brings them back to their childhood, when they would attend services with their grandparents, and it makes the experience so much more meaningful for them.

“This had made me realize the special function I can fill given my origins – making other Mizrahi Israelis feel more at home in our movement,” he concludes.