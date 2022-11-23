Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

Restaurants in city centers are full; airport lines get longer every month despite soaring airfares and hotel prices; it’s hard to move in some malls during peak hours; and the already insane prices just keep climbing. You’re the only one who feels left behind.

Your salary has long since ceased to keep pace with the cost of living, and you keep asking yourself, “What’s going on in Israel? Why aren’t I seeing this growth in my bank account?”

Economist Yoni Ben Bassat offers an explanation. It’s no accident, he’ll tell you, that you’ve felt for 20 years now, and especially over the last two years, that you’re not part of this Israeli party. Something structural and fundamental has happened to our economy since 2000 – not just to you, but to that majority of Israelis who aren’t part of the top 10 percent.

Open gallery view

This story began in the United States. An economist named Lawrence Mishel began an in-depth study of the gaps in the American economy 15 years ago. He didn’t focus on inequality between the deciles, but on labor productivity – the value of what a worker produces in an hour of work.

The astounding figures that his calculations produced were initially greeted with skepticism. Many economists tried to dispute them. But as the years passed, most of the economic establishment embraced his findings.

Mishel showed that a vast chasm has opened over the past 40 years between the productivity of American workers and the recompense they receives in their paycheck. The idea that correlates productivity and earning is a fiction that exists only in economics textbooks, Mishel said. Many other factors impact workers salaries.

Mishel’s research shed additional light on America’s enormous inequality. While the economy has raced ahead in recent decades, the top tiers amassed the fruits of this growth as most workers were left behind.

That was the American story. In Israel, the data looks completely different at first glance. While median wages in the United States have remained unchanged for over 30 years, Israel has seen a significant rise in real wages in recent years. And while inequality soared to new heights in America, it has actually fallen in Israel over the past decade, contrary to the story sold by the “anyone but Bibi” bloc. In short, Israel isn’t America.

But Ben Bassat, a researcher at the Arlozorov Forum, decided to investigate whether there were any signs of this American problem in Israel. He chose 1995 as his starting point, and then compared the rise in labor productivity to the rise in workers’ pay from that point onward.

Open gallery view The economy is growing, wages are rising, but a small part of the population, the top few percentiles, are getting an ever-increasing share of the pie. Credit: Ofer Vaknin / Artwork: Anastasia Shub

The results of his research, completed this month and reported for the first time here, show that we indeed aren’t America. But there are reasons to fear that we’re starting to develop the American disease.

According to Ben Bassat’s data, Israeli wages since 2000 have started to become disconnected from productivity. The gaps between labor productivity and wages didn’t develop slowly and gradually, but in sharp leaps during the short periods of recovery following economic crises. The biggest such leap occurred over the last two years, during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the wages of the average private-sector Israeli worker had grown as much as his productivity has, the study found, they would have been 16 percent higher at the end of last year. So, where is the difference going? What is happening to the fruits of this improved productivity?

Ben Bassat’s answer is clear. It’s going to the people who own the companies, factories, businesses and shares traded on financial markets.

Another way to see this gap between workers’ productivity and their salaries is by calculating workers’ share in gross domestic product as a proportion of total economic activity. According to Ben Bassat’s calculations, workers’ share in GDP was fairly stable at around 74 percent from 1995 to 2003. But over the following decade, their share of economic growth declined steadily, finally hitting a low of 66 percent.

Open gallery view Malha Mall in Jerusalem Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

For five years starting in 2013, workers’ share of GDP again rose rapidly. But starting in 2019, it collapsed, especially during the coronavirus, ultimately hitting a historic nadir of 64 percent. When the share of workers falls so quickly, the share that belongs to the capitalists rises. The net return on capital in the Israeli business sector, which was 15 percent 25 years ago, has nearly doubled and reached 27 percent last year, the research shows. Ben Bassat estimates that more than half of that growth in capitalists’ profits in the last two decades derived from a decline in the workers’ share.

The fact that the capitalists’ share of economic activity grew in recent decades doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s too big. The question about what should be the balance of the share in total economic activity between workers and owners is political and ethical. It depends on your beliefs about the economy. One possible answer proposed by this new research is to compare to the Western norm. Other research conducted by the Arlozorov Forum claims that Israel is at the bottom end of Western rankings (see graph).

Perhaps the growing capitalist share of the economic pie need not concern us much since over the last three decades most Israelis have become “capitalists” – as the pensions of the majority gradually flowed into stock market investments.

That’s an attractive claim, but it ignores the distribution of ownership and control of Israeli companies and businesses. In the first through ninth economic deciles, capital gains on average account for 9.6 percent of total income, with the rest coming from labor. By comparison, in the top decile, capital gains account for 25 percent of total income. At the very top, they comprise 52 percent. In other words, for 90 percent of all Israelis, increases of share prices and dividends from private businesses are only a very small part of their total income. To put it another way, the big increase in “capital’s” share of economic activity is being enjoyed mainly by the 10 percent, particularly the 1 percent.

Open gallery view The opening of an official Ferrari dealership in Tel Aviv, in 2012. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

‘The problem – the system of measurement’

How do the data showing capital’s ever-increasing share of total economic activity at the expense of workers be reconciled with decreasing inequality in Israel for over a decade? Ben Bassat thinks that it can be explained by the system of measurement.

The Gini index – the most widely accepted and cited measure of economic inequality – is not calculated based on data from the Income Tax Authority but mainly from income surveys. The experience of researchers around the world shows that method usually misses the income and profits of the top income groups. In other words, the Gini index of which we’re so proud in Israel mainly measures the inequality among workers and not between workers and capitalists.

Ben Bassat’s research may provide a partial answer to the feeling many Israelis have that the country’s strong economic growth, of which the politicians have taken great pride in recent years, isn’t reaching their pockets and not raising their families’ standard of living.

Indeed, they feel they are struggling under steep increases in the cost of living, far in excess of rising wages. The economy is growing, wages are rising, but a small part of the population, the top few percentiles, are getting an ever-increasing share of the pie, pushing up the prices of many non-tradable products in areas of high demand – housing, education, health, restaurants – and making life harder for the lower deciles.

The main weakness of Ben Bassat’s research is that a huge part of this widening gap occurred in 2020 and 2021 – when the business sector, technology market and capital markets in Israel and abroad recorded historically exceptional profits during the coronavirus pandemic. We must wait for the release of full data for 2022 to know what share of the rise in productivity reached the pockets of Israeli workers relative to the owners.

When I asked Ben Bassat if he wasn’t being too hasty with his conclusions after the two pandemic years, he said no. “True, it is impossible to know how the 2022 figures will look. But during the exit from the two most recent crises – in 2004 and 2009 – the disconnection of wages from productivity was a highly persistent phenomenon. If the economy truly underwent a structural change, and this persistence was a new characteristic, then the expectation is that the recovery will be long this time.”

Open gallery view Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. Credit: Hadas Parush

Economists tend to attribute the drop in the workers’ share of total revenues in the economy to globalization and the technological revolution. Other reasons are the weakened bargaining power of workers because of the weakening of unions and rise in market power of many companies, which has allowed them to raise prices and profits at the expense of consumers.

Research from the United States, similar to that of the Israeli economists Efraim Benmelech and Nittai Bergman, has documented a concentration of monopsonic power among dominant firms against the labor market. In certain U.S. areas, where companies merged over the decades, the few remaining huge corporations acquired enormous bargaining power over workers – which led to the erosion of wages of the latter. Wage erosion compared to their productivity was more moderate in unionized factories.

Ben Bassat’s research is the first of its kind. True, it has not undergone peer review and is based on data through 2021, which was an exceptional year for the growth of inequality between the worker and capitalist classes – but the new angle the research provides is very important despite these reservations.

The debate over the question of economic policy and its results in Israel can start with the question of GDP growth – but it should not end there. Growth, the holy grail that all politicians, treasury officials, economists and journalists seek, is just the beginning of the story. It continues with the way in which this growth is divided. Its measurement requires not only inequality data, but also data on the workers’ share compared to that of the owners.

As more time passes, more data accumulate and more studies are done, we may very well discover that the intuition of many Israelis – that Israel’s economic policies have concentrated wealth and the fruits of the economic growth in the hands of a small, ever-shrinking part of the population – has not steered us wrong. If the American disease has infected us, it is worth changing our economic policy as fast as possible. Indeed, very few people today outside the United States, and lately not as many people there either, still think this is a model that guarantees us a fair and prosperous society – of the type the founders of the Zionist enterprise intended for us.