The Young Rabbi Bringing Something New to Israel’s Reform Movement: Mizrahi Roots

Rabbi David Azoulay recently graduated from the Hebrew Union College and is now hoping to introduce more Jews of Middle Eastern descent to the Reform movement

Judy Maltz
David Azoulay was born and raised in an ultra-Orthodox community in central Israel, the son of a Moroccan-born father and mother of Yemenite descent. Nothing in his background could have predicted he would grow up to become a Reform rabbi.

