One Killed, 14 Israelis Wounded in Double Jerusalem Terror Attack
Explosive devices contained nails, were placed in bags, police source says
A source in the police tells Haaretz that the devices were likely controlled remotely and contained nails. Both of the devices were place inside bags.
'Significant infrastructure behind twin attacks'
A senior security official says that the character of the twin attacks indicates that there is significant infrastructure behind them, including intelligence, the obtainment and preparation of explosives.
Far right MK Ben-Gvir, likely to become Internal Security Minister, calls to renew targeted assassinations
In a press statement at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem this morning, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said: "Only yesterday Palestinian murderers kidnapped the body of an Israeli citizen who died in a car crash in Jenin. Only recently there were the attacks in Kiryat Arba and Ariel. I send my condolences to the family of the deceased and wish for a quick recovery of the wounded. We have to break this chine. We have to renew targeted assassinations and make them pay. All security prisons must shut down with nobody coming or leaving, and we have to stop all payments to the Palestinian authority as they sponsor terrorism … I won’t say anything about politics this morning only that we must form our government quickly. We can defeat terrorism and restore our governance."
One person succumbs to wounds in Jerusalem attack
Israel police said in a statement that one of the people wounded in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds. Out of the 11 civilians wounded 4 are in a serious condition, 1 in a moderate condition and the rest were lightly wounded. PM Lapid to convene a special security meeting.
Israel's Police chief: We haven't seen such an attack in years
Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai says the kind of attack that took place in Jerusalem has not been seen for years, and that security forces are pursuing the perpetrators. Shabtai asked the public to be alert, and added police are searching for more possible explosives in the city.
Fifteen people are wounded in double terror attack in Jerusalem
Fifteen people were wounded in two separate terror attacks in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning near a bus station at the entrance to the city and at the Ramot Junction. At least two are in critical condition.
Twelve people were wounded in the explosion in a bus station at the entrance to the city, four of them critically, while three were lightly wounded at the Ramot Junction.
Police estimate that the attacks were well-coordinated and are looking for other explosives in the city.
Highway 1 is closed to traffic from the Sakharov interchange heading west. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene of the Ramot attack. Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev is also expected to arrive at the scene.