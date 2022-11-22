Three Weeks After Israeli Elections, What Does the Incoming Government Look Like?

Three weeks after opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist camp won a clear majority in Israel’s fifth election in only three years, the former prime minister is still negotiating with his hard-right and religious allies in an attempt to put together a workable coalition.

At issue is the distribution of ministerial positions among Netanyahu’s allies who have demanded control over several key ministries, leading to grumbling among his own party’s MKs that "there is not much left for Likud.” While Likud won 32 seats, the other potential members of the coalition – Shas, United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism – collectively won a similar number of seats, making it difficult for Likud to insist on holding senior government portfolios.

Almost one in every two members of Knesset from Israel's incoming coalition – some 30 lawmakers – will receive ministerial portfolios, officials involved in the negotiations estimated on Tuesday.

Here is where the coalition negotiations appear to stand at the moment.

Likud

Likud is expected to retain control over the Defense, Justice and Foreign Ministries, with longtime Netanyahu ally and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer widely discussed as a possible candidate for top diplomat. The appointment of Dermer, who is currently not a Likud MK, could exacerbate MKs’ anger over Netanyahu’s willingness to hand out cabinet positions to figures outside his party.

One of the most significant issues in the last election campaign was the question of the criminal cases against Netanyahu. The incoming prime minister wants his party to hold the Justice Ministry, and plans to appoint Yariv Levin to the position.

Open gallery view Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf, at the Knesset, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu has been reluctant to agree to Religious Zionism leader Betzalel Smotrich’s firm demand for the Defense Ministry, which will likely remain in Likud’s hands and handed to Likud MK Yoav Galant, a former senior IDF commander.

Smotrich had demanded either the finance or defense ministries, but the latter was rejected outright by the Likud leader, who feared an international outcry to such a move. American officials have expressed concern over the possibility of Smotrich becoming defense minister.

Religious Zionism and Shas

Arye Dery, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, has expressed willingness to drop his demand to become the next finance minister, Likud sources told Haaretz on Monday, paving the way for far-right lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich to take the position and usher in a government.

Open gallery view Shas leader Arye Dery after a meeting with Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, yesterday. Credit: Noam Revkin-Fenton

According to Likud’s latest proposal, Dery will likely be appointed to two roles: both as interior minister and transportation minister. Dery, who two decades ago served 22 months in prison for taking bribes as interior minister, agreed to a plea bargain earlier this year for tax evasion. The deal was designed to allow his return to the cabinet after the next election.

Sources added that his party will also likely be given control over the Health Ministry, Religious Services Ministry initially demanded by Smotrich and the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee sought by Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Monday, outgoing Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai warned that the new government could put huge strains on Israel’s relationship with the American-Jewish community if it changes the law to limit eligibility for aliyah and citizenship, a key demand of the religious parties that are expected to be part of Israel’s next governing coalition.

Regaining control over the religious services ministry would be a major win for the ultra-Orthodox, who declared “war” in 2021 against then-Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana’s attempts to reform the kashrut and conversion systems as well as efforts to regulate the so-called “kosher phone” business.

United Torah Judaism

Members of United Torah Judaism, the Ashkenazi counterpart to the Sephardi Shas party, expressed their indignation about the expected deal with Dery, claiming it altered the coalition's ministry allocation arrangement.

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism leaders at the Knesset, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

According to the Walla news site, the party, which has expressed interest in the Construction and Housing Ministry, has demanded a halt to coalition negotiations.

The party has reportedly come to an agreement to double the monthly government stipend for students enrolled in kollels, full-time yeshivas for married men, and has demanded legislation that gender separation at public events will not be considered discrimination.

Otzma Yehudit

The Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party, which ran on a joint slate with Religious Zionism, appears poised to take over the public security ministry, giving it authority over law enforcement — including on the Temple Mount.

Earlier this week, Likud sources told Haaretz that the incoming government will pass legislation granting the public security minister the ability to set policy for the police and oversee police budgets, according to an agreement reached Sunday between Netanyahu and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit meeting at the Knesset, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, yesterday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Amending the law could lead to the police commissioner effectively being subordinate to Ben-Gvir on every aspect of police policy, including operational decisions. Prior to their recent reconciliation, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai blamed Ben-Gvir for igniting last summer’s Gaza War.

During his short political career in office, Ben-Gvir – who used to keep a photo of Baruch Goldstein, the perpetrator of the Hebron massacre, on his living-room wall – has developed a reputation as a firebrand, making numerous controversial statements and using his personal sidearm threateningly.

In the most recent incident, he pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.