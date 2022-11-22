Smotrich's Stink Bombs Make Him Netanyahu's Newest Sworn Enemy

While Tel Aviv Magistrate Court Judge Amit Yariv read out his verdict in the libel case that the Netanyahu family brought against former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, the Jerusalem District Court trying Case 4000 was hearing far more disturbing things from prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh. “What’s happening outside affects [what’s happening] inside. … In the last year and a half, witnesses have experienced harsh things,” she said in what was for her an unusual departure from matters directly pertaining to the case.

Trump lost, Biden won: what the midterms mean for Israel . LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The reason for her remarks, she said, was yet another defamatory tweet posted by a noisy Bibi-ist, which ordered the next health minister to “put Dana Neufeld on a four-year sabbatical.” Neufeld, who is today the Health Ministry legal adviser, is at the heart of the Walla-Bezeq case because she at the time held the same post at the Communications Ministry. She is one of many, many people in the government who are in the crosshairs of the prospective prime minister and the bullies who inhabit his social network. It’s another reminder of the mafiosi who harass and pursue anyone who dares investigate, sue or testify against the defendant.

Two courtrooms – one a Magistrate’s Court in Tel Aviv; the other a District Court in Jerusalem – share one unhappy world. The reality is that bad blood inevitably flows between living prime ministers: The mutual anger between Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett; the offense Olmert feels from Lapid, who is estranged from him; Olmert’s resentment for Ehud Barak, who hastened his departure from office. But above all, e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e hates Netanyahu. They also despise the people around him, and agree that he is a clear and present danger to the State of Israel, even a disaster.

Olmert’s chances of emerging victorious in the libel case were small. He probably knew that, but he turned down compromise offers. The 100,000 shekels ($28,800) that was awarded to Netanyahu – for damages and court costs, 10 percent less than his lawyers had sought – represents a statement by the court. For Olmert, it’s small change that was surely worth the chance to publicly defy his imperial majesty. After all, if the three Netanyahus were not who they are, but just an ordinary family, the neighborhood would call them “these crazy people” (as a matter of opinion, not as a medical diagnosis, God forbid).

The interesting part of the verdict is the one devoted to Yair Netanyahu. Ostensibly, said Judge Yariv, the families of politicians are entitled to enhanced damages. What sins did he commit so as not to get them? As far as we know, Netanyahu Junior was awarded a measly 7,500 shekels. The reason given was both clear and instructive. Yair Netanyahu, the judge reasoned, frequently used similar language about his, and especially his father’s, opponents. He called Barak, among other things, “demented” and such. More than once he hinted at horrible accusations that painted Barak as a rapist and a pedophile. Barak could have sued, easily won and collected a lot of money. But he isn’t interested in setting foot into this cesspool.

The Netanyahu family’s victimization in Judge Yariv’s courtroom was a model for their methods. They are always “the most reviled” and the “most threatened” of anyone. In fact, though, they are the country’s biggest manufacturers of slander and threats. The Facebook and Twitter accounts of father Benjamin were deployed in the campaign that son Yair waged against the court ruling ordering him to pay big damages in a defamation lawsuit to the journalist Avi Alkalai.

Open gallery view Ehud Olmert. Credit: Reuters

We assume, with caution, that Netanyahu the father did not sit down, compose and dictate to his team of Topaz Luks the manifestos that make his son into a martyr. This is just one small illustration of the son’s control over his father’s social network messaging machine, which is the almost exclusive channel through which the most powerful politician in the country reaches the public.

Father and son over and over again offer up an inane, false version of the lawsuit that the prince of profanity lost. In a friendly interview on Monday on the family’s propaganda television station, the main instigator said innocently: “Sometimes, I do a hundred ‘shares’ a day to posts, like everyone else.” (!)

Yair’s upbringing did not expose him too much to the day-to-day lives of ordinary, hard-working people who do not live at the expense of their parents and/or the state, and aren’t busy with obsessive, malevolent campaigns against the whole world. Nor did he mention that he had headed the slanderous, conspiratorial post he re-tweeted with the words “share, share, share.” The pair of “interviewers” didn’t question him, they just nodded.

Duel of megalomaniacs

The reality that the family inhabits was always an alternative one. Anyone who doesn’t accept their line finds their blood splattered across the social media. (Sometimes, their real blood is spilled in the streets and on bridges by the thugs who proudly proclaim that name.) The latest one who dared to protest is Bezalel Smotrich, in a case of his megalomania meeting up with that of the Netanyahu family. Likud activists threatened him, even physically. The armies of Caesarea turned him into an enemy of the people because he had the chutzpah to demand the defense portfolio (one he has since retreated from).

Smotrich doesn’t put up with Netanyahu and his family. His obsession with equaling and even surpassing Naftali Bennett as the most influential, powerful politician in the country produced the opposite effect: He has turned himself into the Netanyahu family’s new Bennett – a sworn enemy against whom any and all measures are kosher. The sixth Netanyahu government is off to a successful start.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

By the way, Smotrich upstaged Ben-Gvir when he announced on Sunday: “Human rights organizations are an existential enemy and need to be dealt with militarily and legally.” Every few days, Smotrich throws a stink bomb into the air – the remarks about the Shin Bet security service encouraging Rabin’s murder, the call to ban soccer games on Shabbat and now this dangerous racist, who spent six weeks in detention on suspicion of crimes bordering on terrorism, threatens to outlaw human rights organizations. (What is this “militarily”? Putting their staff into administrative detention?)

As of Monday night it appears Smotrich is on his way to the Finance Ministry, which is apparently what he wanted in the first place. According to media reports, he will be able to appoint a minister in the Defense Ministry (Orit Strock, the extremist settler from Kiryat Arba?), who will have authority over what happens in the territories. Of course, as long as the matter hasn’t been agreed upon and no official statement has been issued, there may still be changes. Arye Dery will get a package of portfolios and be named alternate prime minister.

Netanyahu never named an acting prime minister. He was haunted by paranoia that in his government there might ever be a minister who automatically steps into his shoes, if, God forbid, the situation may arise. Perhaps with Dery he feels safer. What has been agreed upon is that the law will be amended to make the Israel Police subordinate to the public security minister’s instructions. Itamar Ben-Gvir will become a kind of super police chief. He’ll tell the police whom to shoot and when. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will become his chief of staff and adviser. If the law is indeed amended in this way and Shabtai doesn’t quit immediately with other top officials, he may also be entitled to the role of doormat in chief.