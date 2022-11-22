Report: Sexual Violence Related to Date-rape Drugs at All-time High in 2021

The number of cases reported to Israel's rape crisis centers of sexual assaults concerning the use of date-rape drugs reached record levels last year in Israel, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers reported Tuesday with the publication of its annual survey.

The report was released in advance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is being marked on Friday.

Last year, the association received 96 calls for assistance regarding the use of date rape drugs, a 36 percent increase to the average figure for the past five years. Israeli courts have so far only convicted two individuals of sexual assault in cases in which date rape drugs were used.

Last year, there was also a 31 percent increase in people calling for assistance relating to alleged sexual assault on the part of a doctor, psychologist or alternative medicine practitioner and a 180 percent spike in the number of cases of assault of children under the age of 12 by a teacher or counselor. The report also reflected a 19 percent increase in the number of calls relating to sexual offenses against minors.

Among all of the complaints received by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers, 90 percent of the victims were harmed by an individual whom they knew and 37 percent were harmed by a relative. More than half of the victims suffered the attack in their own home or at the home of their assailant or at a shared living space. Last year also saw a 50 percent increase in the number of complaints received by the rape crisis centers of sexual assault by a sibling of the victim.

According to the report, in 2021, there were 717 indictments filed over sexual offenses, and a total of 6,922 police files opened in connection with sexual offenses or sexual harassment, a 17 percent increase compared to 2020. Data from the prosecutor's office also shows that at least 76 percent of the cases of alleged sexual offenses received in 2021 were closed without criminal charges being filed.

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers said that it believes the actual figure is higher due to uncertainties regarding data on the number of files closed in a given year in relation to those that are opened.

According to the report, 40 percent of the sexual complaints related to rape or attempted rape and 18 percent to sexual assault. And fully 20 percent of the suspects in sexual offense cases had prior convictions.

For its part, the Israel Prison Service reported that a third of the inmates in Israel's prisons for sexual offenses have not been placed in rehabilitation programs – a figure that is three times what it was in 2020. Only a quarter of the prisoners served a full sentence before their release, although it is standard practice to get credit for good behavior.

All told, the country's rape crisis centers received more than 50,000 calls for assistance last year including 14,000 new complaints. That represents a jump of 33 percent in five years. Half of those who filed complaints reported that they were under 18 at the time of the sexual assaults.

"There are those who think that we are in a new era of awareness and political correctness, but unfortunately, this is a misrepresentation at best, not to say a dream that is detached from reality," Orit Sulitzeanu, the executive director of the association said.

"The annual report of the Association of Rape Crisis Center unfortunately proves the large disparity between the change that we seem to have undergone in discourse and social understanding of the phenomenon of sexual assault in recent years and the incompetence in dealing with the phenomenon. More than 14,000 women and men contacted the centers in 2021, but the law enforcement system is only managing to bring a few hundred indictments to court," she said.