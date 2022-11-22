The head of the Likud internal party tribunal participated in a conference hosted by a far-right, antisemitic Romanian party in Bucharest earlier in November.

The former Likud MK, Michael Kleiner, was joined by several other Likud members, including an aide to incoming MK Tali Gotlieb.

The conference, titled 'A Europe we believe in,' was hosted by the far-right Romanian AUR party, which Israel’s embassy in Bucharest does not work with in light of its antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and glorification of Romanians who cooperated with the Nazis during WWII.

The party also calls for an alliance with Russia, supports the annexation of Hungarian territory and dreams of returning Romania to its “glorious” past during WWII, when it collaborated with Nazi Germany.

Among the senior members of the party are Holocaust deniers who make antisemitic comments and admire Ion Antonescu, the Romanian dictator who collaborated with the Germans during the war years.

In the last election AUR won about 8 percent of the vote and currently holds 27 seats (out of 330) in the lower house of the Romanian Parliament and 12 seats (out of 136) in the Senate. The party’s supporters are a mixture of fascists, neo-Nazis, antisemites, nationalists, pro-Russians, misogynists, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy-mongers and the like.

Open gallery view People shout anti-government slogans during a protest in Bucharest, Romania in October. Thousands took to the streets of the Romanian capital called by a right wing political party to protest against the sharp increase of the energy prices, calling for the resignation of the government and early elections. Credit: Andreea Alexandru /AP

The Foreign Ministry clarified to Haaretz that the Israeli embassy in Romania does not maintain relations with the party, and that “Kleiner’s meeting was not at the discretion of the ministry, which believes that [the party] should be required to completely renounce antisemitism [and] Holocaust denial and refrain from defining war criminals as national heroes.”

In January, the director of the Likud’s foreign affairs department, Eli Hazan, urged party members to avoid meetings with AUR representatives, following an Israeli media report that AUR leaders intended to meet with Likud MKs, including May Golan and Keti Shatrit.

“I checked the whole issue myself,” Kleiner said about his visit. “I visited Romania three months ago and met with the representatives of the party. AUR is a conservative party that advocates family values, tradition, social equality of opportunity and above all the fight against corruption. I am convinced that they are not antisemitic. The claims against them are a blood libel and we Jews know what a blood libel means."

Kleiner said that "A party that fights corruption is stigmatized as being anti-Semitic to everybody. Eli Hazan is a good friend of mine. It is true that in the past he vetoed AUR, but following my visit it was canceled.”

Open gallery view Michael Kleiner at a memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane in 2002. Credit: Lior Mizrahi

Dr. Ephraim Zuroff, director general of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Jerusalem said that “It is a shame that Likud officials are willing by their very participation to legitimize antisemitic parties and organizations and Holocaust deniers.”

“This is a process that has lasted for years, in which Israel’s governments and its official political institutions are prepared in the name of such security or diplomatic interests or others to turn a blind eye to the disgrace,” Zuroff added.

According to Zuroff, the one who accelerated this process is incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has embraced right-wing leaders in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania and other countries and is “turning a blind eye to the fact that they rely on radical right-wing parties with antisemitic roots.”