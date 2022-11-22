Likud MK David Bitan criticized on Tuesday the head of his party, prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, on his handling of the ongoing coalition talks and assigning of ministerial portfolios.

Bitan aired his critiques in a radio interview Tuesday morning, saying that Netanyahu "crossed the line" in how he has so far related to the rest of Likud. "He [Netanyahu] must lead the party so that Likud will be an influential party and not only heading the government as prime minister," Bitan said.

Bitan added that he "hears all the spins and leaks coming out of his [Netanyahu's] office that are unnecessary and actually hurt people within the party. For example certain leaks regarding [fellow Likud MKs Yuli] Edelstein, Israel Katz or [David] Amsalem."

Open gallery view Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem conducting coalition negations earlier this November. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Bitan claimed that the coalition negotiations taking shape are problematic because "there is not much left for Likud," most likely referring to Netanyahu offering other right-wing parties senior ministerial posts while leaving few top spots for his own party.

"The State of Israel is not only comprised of foreign affairs and security issues. It is also about everyday life, and senior government portfolios have an impact on the life of the country," Bitan said.

Bitan hinted that there are people in Netanyahu's circle working against him and said that "Anyone who is in power for a long time has people around them telling them stories, and they tend to believe them. This happens to everyone, not just Netanyahu."

Bitan went on to say that he isn't happy and is also "not satisfied on behalf of the Likud voters," saying that Netanyahu's actions and how the coalition talks have shaken out is "unbelievable."

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Coalition negotiations that Netanyahu is leading have stalled over a fight for control over key ministries in the new government, with far-right Religious Zionism lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich firmly demanding the defense ministry post, among other things. Netanyahu has so far been reluctant to give in to Smotrich's demand and has offered other key ministerial posts. On Monday, Likud sources said that Shas leader Arye Dery expressed willingness to drop his demand to become the next finance minister, which could pave the way for Smotrich to take the position.