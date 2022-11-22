Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Herd of Endangered Mountain Gazelles Sighted in Jerusalem

Only about 5,000 mountain gazelles remain in the wild today, facing encroachment into their habitat by humans which imperils their very survival

Ruth Schuster
Ruth Schuster
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Gazelle sighted in Jerusalem.
Credit: Amir Balaban / Israel Nature and Parks Authority
Ruth Schuster
Ruth Schuster

A herd of at least 54 mountain gazelles was caught on camera racing through Gazelle Valley Park in the heart of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

In winter, the gazelles eat less dry grass and more fat-rich leaves and fresh almond shells, as well as olives, which provide more energy to weather the winter chill, says Amanda Lind, who manages the park on behalf of the Society for the Protection of Nature.

Although the herds sweeping through Gazelle Valley Park can seem impressive – this week a group of about 80 animals was observed – they remain acutely endangered. Only about 5,000 remain in the wild, Lind says.

Credit: Amir Balaban \ Israel Nature and Parks Authority

While the gazelle had been a beloved meal among prehistoric denizens of the region and were massively hunted – and still are, one key hazard they face today is encroachment into their habitat by humans, causing the isolation of small groups and imperiling their very survival.

Even "open land" purportedly for animals becomes effectively obstructed by fencing, infrastructure and more, the SPNI points out. Gazelle Valley is in the heart of Jerusalem itself and is surrounded by the neighborhoods Katamonim, Givat Mordechai and Holyland. The park is open to the public for free.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?