Herd of Endangered Mountain Gazelles Sighted in Jerusalem

A herd of at least 54 mountain gazelles was caught on camera racing through Gazelle Valley Park in the heart of Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

In winter, the gazelles eat less dry grass and more fat-rich leaves and fresh almond shells, as well as olives, which provide more energy to weather the winter chill, says Amanda Lind, who manages the park on behalf of the Society for the Protection of Nature.

Although the herds sweeping through Gazelle Valley Park can seem impressive – this week a group of about 80 animals was observed – they remain acutely endangered. Only about 5,000 remain in the wild, Lind says.

Open gallery view Credit: Amir Balaban \ Israel Nature and Parks Authority

While the gazelle had been a beloved meal among prehistoric denizens of the region and were massively hunted – and still are, one key hazard they face today is encroachment into their habitat by humans, causing the isolation of small groups and imperiling their very survival.

Even "open land" purportedly for animals becomes effectively obstructed by fencing, infrastructure and more, the SPNI points out. Gazelle Valley is in the heart of Jerusalem itself and is surrounded by the neighborhoods Katamonim, Givat Mordechai and Holyland. The park is open to the public for free.