Dutch Court Orders Israeli Modeling Agent's Extradition to Israel

Prior to his arrest in the Netherlands three months ago, Shai Avital was charged with sexual offenses by 26 women. His lawyers say he can appeal the Dutch district court ruling

Shai Avital, who was arrested in the Netherlands on Thursday
Shai Avital, who was arrested in the Netherlands on ThursdayCredit: Israeli Channel 12 / Keshet / Mako
A Dutch court recommended its Justice Minister on Tuesday to extradite Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital, who is accused of sex-related crimes, back to Israel. The full recommendation will be published later in the day.

26 women have accused Avital of committing sex-related offenses before he was detained in the Netherlands three months ago. His attorneys said he can appeal the ruling.

The State Attorney's Office filed the extradition request after determining that the complaints of two women were sufficiently substantiated to warrant the filing of an indictment against him

Avital's arrest in the Netherlands, on Thursday.Credit: Israeli Police

Despite knowing Avital's whereabouts in Europe the entire time, according to Israeli police officials, the prosecution decided to wait for him to enter a country from which extradition would be simpler before authorizing his arrest in May.

Three out of the 26 women who have filed complaints with the police allege that Avital raped them. The investigation began in July 2021, following investigative reports by two Israeli TV channels.

In October, police summoned Avital for questioning, but he never showed up. Over the past year, the modeling agent traveled between several European countries, including Turkey, Portugal, France and the Netherlands.

As part of the agreement between the two countries, Israeli police must detail the allegations against Avital before he can be extradited back to Israel. Since he has yet to be questioned, the extradition process may take several months.

Hailing the decision, national chairwoman of Na'amat, Hagit Pe'er said this is "an important day in the long struggle to bring Shai Avital to justice in Israel."

"The complainants have a right to see this alleged serial sex offender brought to an Israeli court…to face the serious charges against him," Pe'er added.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

