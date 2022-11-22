Case Closed Against Israeli Police Who Lured Man to Steal a Phone and Allegedly Beat Him

Israel's State Prosecutor's Office declined last month to reconsider a decision to close a misconduct case against police officers who sicced a police dog and beat a thief who wasn't resisting arrest, despite the incident being caught on video.

The prosecutor's office claimed that the case against the police officers should be closed because the arrested man's account of the incident could not be relied upon, citing in part discrepancies between the man's statements under police questioning and what was later stated in a complaint that he filed with the Justice Ministry's police misconduct unit.

In the video of the incident, which took place in July 2018 outside Tel Aviv's central bus station, the man, an asylum seeker from Eritrea who has only been identified as A., is seen stealing a phone from a car the windows of which were open and which police had placed as "bait" for potential thieves.

The video then shows him being beaten and confronted by a police dog, even though the man does not appear to have resisted arrest. The video, which was from a security camera, ends after the two police officers and the police dog had the man pinned on the ground.

For their part, the arresting officers claimed that "the measure of force that was used in the course of the incident was reasonable and was designed solely to carry out the arrest."

The decision to close the misconduct case was appealed and last month, the State Prosecutor's Office denied the appeal, in part because A. didn't take pictures of the injuries that he claimed to sustain and because he didn't seek medical attention. The prosecutor's office also claimed that there were discrepancies between what A. said under police questioning and what was claimed later in his complaint to the police misconduct unit of the Justice Ministry.

The police practice of luring potential thieves to commit a theft is controversial and at that time was carried out in the absence of specific rules. Following his arrest, A. was indicted, but the charges were withdrawn two years later with the consent of the prosecution. A.'s case was the fourth in which an indictment was quashed after officers from the same Tel Aviv police station carried out arrests after using a similar car as "bait."

A. filed his misconduct complaint last year, accusing the police who arrested him of using undo force and of unbecoming conduct. The complaint, which was filed by the Public Defender's Office, also claimed that one of the arresting officers had made a racist comment to the Eritrean. Two months later, the ministry's misconduct unit announced that it was closing the case, in part due to a lack of evidence of probable cause of misconduct.

Among the discrepancies cited by the prosecutor's office was that A. had told the police that he had been hit by the arresting officers in the leg while his complaint with the Justice Ministry alleged that he had been struck all over his body, that he was bitten by the police dog and shocked three times with a Taser gun.

The prosecutor's office also noted that incident occurred in 2018 but the complaint wasn't filed until 2020. The office added that its written explanation regarding the decision to close the case cited only the main reasons and not all of the relevant details.

For her part, Michal Rubinstein, a lawyer from the Public Defender's Office, expressed regret over the decision and specifically claimed that "it was clear that [the officers] used the dog in violation of the rules and the law."

A Public Defender's Office report surveying the work of the Justice Ministry police misconduct unit last year stated that the unit closed 122 of the 177 complaints filed that year without an investigation. Only two cases resulted in an investigation that led to indictments against the officers. In three other cases, it was decided to file disciplinary action against the officers.