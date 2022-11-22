AG Files Order Against Israeli Activist Who Threatened Lead Prosecutor in Netanyahu's Case

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted Tuesday a request for a restraining order against a Likud activist for threats she allegedly made towards the head of the prosecution team in Benjamin Netanyahu's trial.

The order was filed to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court and bars the activist, Orly Lev, from engaging in threatening harassment of attorney Liat Ben-Ari and her family members. Repeated violation of the order may result in criminal proceedings against Lev.

Baharav-Miara submitted the order following Lev's posts on social media "which are a direct continuation of her previous posts regarding Liat Ben-Ari's son," the state prosecutor's office said.

A similar restraining order was previously filed against Lev which required her to remove posts about Ben-Ari's son, in which she claimed he attacked a police officer. Lev had pledged not to write posts of the kind again, but in a tweet posted last week she seemed to be calling on her followers to protest against Ben-Ari and her son in front of their home.

Open gallery view Pro-Netanyahu activist Orly Lev, last year. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The State Prosecutor's Office wrote that "there is no doubt that [Lev's] posts were intended to harass Ben-Ari, to exhaust her mentally, to threaten her and to bring in other people who will also harass her and her son and harm their peaceful lives," adding that the aim of Lev's posts is to "instill fear in Ben-Ari."

The State Prosecutor's Office added that "Orly Lev had stated in the past that she will not stop and will not rest until Attorney Ben-Ari resigns from her position as a prosecutor in the ongoing criminal proceedings against MK Benjamin Netanyahu and others, and she does not skimp on measures, and incites against both Ben-Ari and her son."

Since the opening of the legal proceedings against Benjamin Netanyahu in May 2020, Ben-Ari has had security guards assigned to her when arriving at court for hearings on the case following a recommendation by the Justice Ministry.

Baharav-Miara wrote that "in recent years, there is growing need for an integrated response by law enforcement agencies to the various aspects of the phenomenon of harming public servants, the clear purpose of which is to threaten and discourage them from fulfilling their duties."

This week, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — known in Israel as Case 4000 — has resumed after a five month break.

Open gallery view

Case 4000 is the most serious of the three trials Netanyahu is facing, and centers on allegations he granted regulatory favors to the telecommunications conglomerate Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage from its internet news subsidiary, Walla.