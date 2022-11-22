17-year-old Israeli Arrested for Attacking IDF Soldier During Weekend Riots in Hebron

Israeli police arrested a 17-year-old Israeli Tuesday overnight on suspicion of attacking the female soldier during the "Chayei Sarah" religious event in the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday.

The boy is suspected of having attacked the soldier with a stick and slightly injuring her. The police will ask to extend his detention at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court later today on suspicion of assaulting a public servant.

Hundreds of Israelis took part in the disturbances that took place in various locations in Hebron during Shabbat, when about 32,000 Jews came to pray in the city.

Open gallery view Israeli soldier, police officers and pilgrims visit the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday. Credit: HAZEM BADER - AFP

On Monday, police arrested a suspect in another attack of a Border Police officer that took place on Saturday in the city. The suspect, 21-year-old Yitzhak Ze'ev Dagan from the ultra-Orthodox West Bank city of Modi’in Ilit, is an IDF soldier who was on leave at the time of the events. He is suspected of assault and obstructing a police officer. His detention was extended by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for three days.

According to police, Dagan arrived along with dozens of other Israelis at the location they believe to be the ancient tomb of biblical figure Otniel Ben Kenaz, armed with his military weapon, with the aim of breaking into the house of a Palestinian family "to incite riots" there.

At one point, he allegedly attacked the officer with his fists, pulled her hair and poked a finger in her eye. She was slightly injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was arrested on the spot and handed over to IDF forces, but managed to escape. Yesterday he was arrested by the police as he arrived at his military base.