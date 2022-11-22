Plagued by Paranoia, Netanyahu Never Handpicked a Deputy. Until Now
Defeating Olmert in court, the Netanyahus and their acolytes now turn the crosshairs on the far-right leader Smotrich ■ After dropping his demands for Israel's finance portfolio, Netanyahu devotee Arye Dery could receive the ultimate seal of approval
While Tel Aviv Magistrate Court Judge Amit Yariv read out his verdict in the libel case that the Netanyahu family brought against former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, the Jerusalem District Court trying Case 4000 was hearing far more disturbing things from prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh. “What’s happening outside affects [what’s happening] inside. … In the last year and a half, witnesses have experienced harsh things,” she said in what was for her an unusual departure from matters directly pertaining to the case.