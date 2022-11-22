This Is Tel Aviv University's Best New Building

In the decades leading up to and after WWII, popular architectural styles were minimalist and clean, championing functionality. Years later, architecture reached a dynamic phase that began with the postmodernism and deconstructivism of the 1980s and 1990s and continues today – a time in which it is not easy to define contemporary architecture. Some of it tries to have a “wow factor,” while some is more introverted.

Among the places where it is possible to see the changes that have occurred in the discipline, university campuses stand out. These have always been an arena for architectural projects. The people who dictate the style of the buildings are often those who order the work – who are not always administrators, but rather donors.

The list of academic buildings that express that “wow factor” school of architecture is quite lengthy. It includes the building by architect Frank Gehry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, where the students there suffer slanted walls in the classrooms. The Vienna University of Economics and Business has eye-catching buildings by Zaha Hadid and Peter Cook, who are able to formulate in-depth theories about their unusual architectural lines, but the outcome in quite a few cases could easily become outdated.

Open gallery view The new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University. Credit: StudioPEZ + Zarhy architects

On the other side are architects who plan buildings that are more sitting for their surroundings and simpler to maintain, those that are unlikely to go out of fashion for a long time after they were built. Irish architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, who won the international Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2020, design non-minimalist architecture, but a kind that tries to integrate its environment and makes use of timeless materials. Such are the buildings of Luigi Bocconi University in Milan and the UTEC campus in Lima, Peru, which they designed.

Academic buildings on campuses in Portugal also have a simple design, led by Pritzker-winning architect Alvaro Siza. The expansion that he designed of the architecture faculty at the University of Porto includes four small white towers covered in plaster that face the Douro River. Another example is an addition designed by H3 Architecture at Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest, which includes two simple cubes, with the gap between them creating curiosity about the campus’ buildings.

The academic campuses belonging to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem at Givat Ram, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University and Tel Aviv University were mostly developed after the country was founded. Early on, simple modernist buildings were constructed, but over the past two decades the facades of the buildings on some of the campuses, such as the Brain Sciences Building at Givat Ram or the Check Point Building at Tel Aviv University, have become more ostentatious.

Open gallery view The cafeteria at new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University. Credit: Mikaela Burstow

Beyond the debate over whether it is right to design such buildings, which are hard to maintain and suffer from excessive fashionability, they have undoubtedly only increased the visual mess on campuses, which are built piecemeal based on donations and the plots available for building.

Like around the world, the trend in Israel is mixed. Alongside the showy buildings, others are being built that are more connected to their surroundings, such as the Lorry Lokey Management Building at Tel Aviv University, which was designed by Gottesman Szmelcman Architecture; the dormitory compound at Ben-Gurion University, planned by the firms Bar Orian Architects and Schwartz Besnosoff Architects; and recently, the new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University.

Hard candy

In recent years, the two partners in Studio PEZ architecture firm – Israeli architect Daniel Zarhy, who is based in Tel Aviv, and Spanish architect Pedro Pena, who lives in Switzerland – have designed several academic buildings in Israel and overseas.

The best-known building by the duo (who work together with the veteran firm owned by Zarhy’s family) is the new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University.

It is the best of the structures that have been erected on the Tel Aviv campus in recent years. It stands out to anyone traveling on the main highway passing through the city.

Open gallery view An artist's rendition of the surroundings of the new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University. Credit: StudioPEZ + Zarhy Architects

“It’s the first building in the past few years that connects between the street outside the campus and the campus itself, as part of the vision of the university’s master plan. It’s possible to enter the building – and the entire campus – from the perimeter road, Klausner Street,” says Zarhy. “From the other side of the ground level, the street level continues in such a way that a spacious English courtyard is created with a depth of four meters, which the cafeteria faces. Its western border is at the level of the university campus, which creates a new, shaded public space for students.”

Above the ground floor are four more floors, which serve as labs and are covered in aluminum slats that shade the building. The design of their facades resembles origami. On the first floor, the top part of the slats is folded into a small triangle, which steadily grows as you move up, up to the fourth floor, where half the slats are folded into a triangle.

Open gallery view A classroom at the new engineering faculty building at Tel Aviv University. Credit: StudioPEZ + Zarhy Architects

“The design of the facades connects to other buildings on the campus, such as the Gilman Building, which also includes shaded spaces,” adds Zarhy. “But there’s no attempt here to imitate the architecture of the 1960s, but rather to create a building of modest proportions that is influenced by its surroundings, but creates a contemporary architectural language.”

The structural elements of the building are organized outside its envelope, so that the interiors are without columns, which makes it possible to organize the labs freely. The labs are arranged around a central core where the building’s internal systems are arranged. The building is very tightly designed and there are almost no wasted spaces. In various parts of the building, the architects placed seating areas and areas for talking, resting and hanging out.

“The idea behind such a design is that it’s very flexible,” explains Zarhy. “There’s a shell, with shady areas, windows and structural elements, and inside you can change the design in accordance with changing research needs.”

PEZ is currently designing another building for the Faculty of Engineering at the school, to be situated near the present structure. Its design is relatively tall at 10 floors. At this stage, the main element of the designing are the structural aspects of the building, mainly columns at the front. These are thick on the ground floor, rooted deep enough to carry the necessary load, and become narrower as they go further up.

Open gallery view An artist's illustration of the planned building for the University of Applied Sciences, Bern, Switzerland. Credit: StudioPEZ + Wulf Architekten

“These two structures correspond to our perception that the architecture of educational buildings must be inspiring on the one hand and accessible, flexible and open on the other,” says Zarhy.

Ofer Lugassi, vice president of the Construction and Maintenance Division at Tel Aviv University says the new building “integrates industrial architecture into the university. Industries require great planning flexibility. In a university, a classroom is a classroom. And so it has remained for many years. This style, cubist and free of columns, enables maximum flexibility and is suitable for a building that is supposed to include users from outside the university as well. In the future building being planned, we are even examining the option of living quarters inside the building. So far, that hasn’t taken place in ordinary academic buildings.”

Lugassi says that there is no preferred style on the campus and that every building is influenced by the needs of the university, the spirit of the times and the wishes of the architects. “Over the years, the university has included all architectural styles. We have never sanctified any style. We have buildings that are more iconic and some that are less so.”

A twist on the staircase

This year, Zarhy and Pena are also seeing the dedication of another one of their buildings, at Tel Hai Academic College, also to be used for labs. The building is composed of three cubes, with the one in the middle somewhat taller than the other two. The design is simple and almost ascetic, the building coated with prefabricated concrete panels.

The architectural twist is the staircases. The architects designed a round interior space in the center of the building, arranging staircases along an arc instead of spiral staircases. “We discovered in the Planning and Building Law that staircases of this kind can also be used as emergency staircases,” says Zarhy.

Open gallery view The Faculty of Life Sciences at Tel Hai Academic College. Credit: Mikaela Burstow

In addition, Zarhiy and his partners are designing a new campus for the Bern University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland after winning an architects’ competition. It is composed of three cubes of differing sizes that are attached to one another both on the ground floor and along the facades, but each cube can function independently and will be used by a different department.

Another small, cylinder-shaped building will be separate from the central bloc and is designed to be used for a restaurant and future offices. The building has several unique features that distinguish it from typical buildings in Israel. The interior of the building will be partly wood; the facades will be open and continue the urban environment; and there is no sense of the confinement of the type that is typical of Israeli buildings, due to security needs and for climate-related reasons.

What is the main characteristic of your design?

“We try to prevent our buildings from being influenced by some whimsy, but instead from a type of architecture that can last and stay relevant for many years, both in terms of use and flexibility for changes, and in terms of the building’s appearance. The buildings are part of the specific architectural context in which they are located – part of the campus at TAU, in the pastoral landscape of Tel Hai College or as part of an urban park in Bern. In every project, we ask ourselves how we can create added value both for those using it and for the city or the building’s surroundings.”

What’s the difference between design in Israel and that in other countries?

“One of the major differences is the attitude toward sustainability and the understanding that the construction process, the use of materials, the amount of glazing as opposed to the insulated areas, and so on must be taken into account. These basic things lead to construction that lasts much longer. Our project in Bern will be based on wooden construction, which is far less polluting; based on local industry; renewable; and won’t cause carbon emissions. But in Israel, too, we are trying to design buildings that are good for the climate and the environment, timeless and as free of background noise as possible.”