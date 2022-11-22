“There were 50 settlers here. There was no one here to help me. One of them punched me in the shoulders and in the back,” 26-year-old Yousef Azzeh described while recounting the violence that he and other Palestinian residents of Hebron experienced from Jews in the city last weekend.

“My head started spinning. I ran away so that they would follow me and not come to my house. I didn’t have any strength, and I couldn’t breathe. I fell down and screamed and then I saw soldiers beating my friends while there were settlers above my house,” Azzeh, a resident of the Tel Rumeida neighborhood, added with anger and agitation as he described just a small portion of the violence in Hebron last Shabbat.

Tens of thousands of Israeli Jews visited Hebron over the weekend to mark the Torah portion Chayei Sarah from the Book of Genesis recounting the purchase of the Cave of Machpelah as the burial ground in Hebron for the biblical patriarchs. The traditional site of the cave, the Tomb of the Patriarchs, is considered holy by both Jews and Muslims. A security source told Haaretz that there was a large number of incidents involving stone-throwing from both Palestinians and Israeli Jews on Saturday.

Israelis can freely move around Tel Rumeida while Palestinians are subject to continual and strict limitations. One of Azzeh’s neighbors is Baruch Marzel, the far-right former disciple of the late American-Israeli Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Israelis walk along a path above Azzeh’s house on a regular basis, and an army security camera records what is happening in and around the house. A protective net is situated above the home’s courtyard that the family installed to protect against stone-throwing. When Azzeh was on his way home from work last Saturday afternoon, he received a call from his family that his 15-year-old sister had been injured from a stone that thrown by an Israeli while she was taking laundry off a clothesline in the yard.

Azzeh alerted soldiers, who arrived and whom he showed the stones that were thrown in the yard. Ten minutes after they left, other Israeli civilians appeared and again threw stones at the house. When he walked toward them, they hit him, he said.

He fled along a steep and narrow pathway. Video footage shows Azzeh approaching soldiers on a road and shouting to them that “My family is there,” as he holds his head weeping and seething with anger. When he spoke with Haaretz on Sunday afternoon, he was still agitated. Broken beer bottles that the rioters had been drinking along with stone fragments were still in the yard. Several other Palestinians said the attackers were drunk.

“I grew up here. It has never been like this,” Azzeh said. “There had been soldiers here. Where were they yesterday? If they say that they protect me, it’s not true. If you want to protect me, you can put 20 soldiers here. With my own eyes, I didn’t see a single soldier providing protection for the neighborhood.”

For its part, the Israeli army said that security forces in the area planned in advance for Shabbat Chayei Sarah and reinforcements were also brought in. A total of five Israelis were detained in connection with all of the incidents in Hebron over the weekend, according to the Israel Police. They were released subject to restrictions after several hours.

Two suspects, including an off-duty Israeli soldier, were arrested on Sunday in connection with attacks on a Border Police officer and on MK Itamar Ben-Gvir’s bodyguard during violent riots in the city on Saturday. The soldier, who was on furlough, allegedly attacked a female Border Police officer while she was removing Israelis from a Palestinian home that they had entered. A female soldier who lives in Hebron was also attacked with a stick, allegedly by an Israeli man whose identity is known to the police.

Hundreds of people were involved in the riots over the weekend, according to the police and Palestinian sources. A soldier stationed in Hebron on Saturday said that he saw hundreds of Jews throwing stones at Palestinian homes over a two-hour period.

“We tried to gain control over the situation and every time, Jews showed up and threw stones and we didn’t manage to catch them,” he said. “At the height of the incident, hundreds of Jews came and started calling us Germans and spitting on us.”

In the days leading up to Shabbat Chayei Sarah, soldiers in Hebron said they had worked diligently in the course of their guard duty, patrols and arrest operations to prepare the situation on the ground for the arrival of hundreds of people. But they had not been briefed to expect violence coming from Jews, which had not been anticipated.

“They felt like they could do whatever they wanted,” the soldier said of the visitors. “There was no decisive action taken toward the rioters.” After dozens of soldiers and police arrived at the scene, they were able to put a halt to the stone-throwing.

“I know what to do with the Palestinians,” the soldier said. However, he said he hesitated regarding how to deal with the Jews. “I’ve seen disturbances and clashes in my [military] service, but I had never seen anything like this.” The rioters were not local Jewish residents, he said. “They were newly religious and marginal youth from all over the country,” the soldier claimed.

Tel Rumeida resident Emad Abu-Shamsiyah said that his house was stoned too in an incident that was captured on film.

Abu-Shamsiyah’s house, like many in the neighborhood, is surrounded by protective fencing, because stone-throwing is not uncommon. Abu-Shamsiyah said that on Saturday he spotted a Hebron Jewish teen who goes by Yitzhak telling people where to attack. One of the Israelis threw a stone at a young Palestinian, but the army prevented an ambulance from reaching the scene for 40 minutes, he claimed. Ultimately the army permitted the young man to be brought through a checkpoint to receive treatment.

Palestinian residents call the Tel Rumeida neighborhood a prison because it is surrounded by checkpoints that cut it off from the rest of the Palestinian areas of Hebron. Most of the Jews who live in the city of Hebron live in the neighborhood. The army does not permit non-residents to enter the neighborhood, and Palestinian motor vehicles are also not allowed to enter either. On the other hand, Israelis have free access to the neighborhood both on foot and in cars.

Alaa, a young Palestinian, showed Haaretz a video in which he is seen being pepper sprayed in the face by a young Israeli while a soldier was seen standing nearby. “Imagine how the soldier would have reacted if I had done such a thing,” he remarked.

While everyone agrees that the events in Hebron over the weekend were exceptional, Shabbat Chayei Sarah has been a notorious weekend for Palestinians in Hebron for many years. Sixty-year-old Bassam Abu Aysha said that in anticipation, Palestinian residents were prepared to stay home last weekend out of concern that violence might occur. “We told ourselves that we would stay at home and let them [Israeli Jews] make their rounds, but then, they entered [our] homes,” he added.

Abu Aysha pointed to a low fence surrounding his house, saying that from there, he saw Israelis jumping over it and into his yard, where they threw stones. Thanks to protective netting, the building’s windows were not damaged. “Tel Rumeida is a closed-off place. If elsewhere [in the city] there are places to run away to, here there’s nowhere to go,” Abu Aysha said.

“We wanted to protect our families, so we went outside,” Abu Aysha recounted. He said that after going outside, he was actually attacked by the army. “A soldier kicked me and threw me on the ground. While one soldier was holding me down, a settler arrived, who punched me. They have no respect. I’m 60 years old, but I was the first to be attacked.”

Abu Aysha injured his leg during the attack and afterward was taken to the hospital. He said that a doctor recommended that he stay overnight for monitoring, but he decided to return home out of concern that the attacks would resume. “Every year the army permits the settlers to do what they want but they don’t hit us themselves. This year, the soldiers hit us more than the settlers,” Abu Aysha said.

One of Abu Aysha’s acquaintances, whose name is Rami, said that the soldiers also hit him and knocked him to the ground when he went out to the street. Two of Rami’s relatives were taken to an army post and detained there for several hours. One of the relatives said they were beaten while in detention.

Hebron Jewish community spokesman Noam Arnon told Haaretz that residents of the Jewish settlements oppose violence against Israeli security forces or Palestinians. “These are marginal young people, youth at risk, who are committing serious acts and causing severe harm to our efforts and our society,” he said.

Arnon didn’t deny that violence also occurred in the past. “It’s happened for several years now but not with such intensity [as this time],” he said. “This year a tour of alleyways in the Old City was cancelled [but] we didn’t think that the routes [that were taken] would lead to such situations. We need more police forces and governance – governance meaning in every direction.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Saturday issued a statement saying that “violence of any kind, particularly against the security forces, is an intolerable offense that needs to be immediately addressed,” adding that firmness needs to be shown against the lawbreakers.

Arnon responded to the statement saying, “It is very serious for the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit to comment only on one incident and emphasizing a negative, marginal event and turn it into the exclusive topic of their statement. This hostile and unprofessional approach requires immediate action and rectification.”

Police estimates report that about 40,000 Israeli visitors came to Hebron over the weekend. Arnon noted that the first Chayei Sarah event was held in Hebron in 1996, in an effort to prevent the signing the following year of the Hebron Protocol, which divided the city into two sectors – H1 under civil Palestinian control and H2, where the city's Jewish settlers live and which is under full Israeli control.

The aim in 1996, Arnon explained, was to encourage Israelis to closely identify with Hebron. The events associated with Shabbat Chayei Sarah have expanded throughout the years,. “Every meter in the [Jewish] quarter was full of tents. People want a sense of belonging to something big.” The visitors, he said, include ultra-Orthodox and secular Israelis, as well as a considerable number of young religious people who come with the intention of matchmaking and finding a marriage partner.

The Jewish settlement in Hebron is expected to grow in the coming years thanks to several plans. Over the past year, construction began on 31 housing units in an area of the Hebron Jewish settlement called the Hezekiah Quarter. That was after the Israeli Supreme Court denied an appeal challenging the plans. Seventy additional housing units – which are also designated only for Jews – are in the planning stage in the area of the city’s wholesale market, which belongs to the Hebron Municipality.

This year, the nonprofit group Harhivi claimed to have purchased two more buildings in the city, including one, “Beit Hatekuma” or “Revival House,” which settlers occupied without permission. They left after reaching an agreement with the army that the building would be guarded until its ownership is clarified.

The second building, known as “Beit Haherut,” is adjacent to the Tomb of the Patriarchs. Settlers also took up occupancy in that building without permission as well but later evacuated. The gate that leads to the building is locked. Members of the Hebron Jewish community claim that the buildings were purchased at “full price” and that they intend to return to them after they are registered as the owners.

Some of the violent incidents over the weekend occurred in H1, the area under Palestinian civil control, during a march that was organized with the army’s approval to the reputed ancient tomb of Othniel Ben Kenaz. The march route went through Hebron’s vegetable market, where merchants who spoke to Haaretz said that unlike marches in prior years, the army shut down much more of the market, requiring stall owners to close for the day. Israeli marchers threw stones and overturned market stands there too.

For its part, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that in light of past experience, the route to the tomb of Othniel Ben Kenaz was changed this year. “When the tomb was being entered, clashes between Palestinians and [settlers] broke out. Security forces acted to separate the sides and used crowd dispersal methods. A number of people arrested were transferred to the police,” the Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that the unit's office had been unaware of claims of violence against Palestinians by soldiers.

Many Jewish visitors said that they had heard nothing about violence. A Haifa resident by the name of Noam said that this year was the second time he has attended Shabbat Chayei Sarah. This time he stayed at Beit Hadassah, the first building erected in Hebron’s Jewish settlement. There is a permanent army post across from the building.

“There was a good atmosphere. I didn’t see any problems with Arabs or soldiers. I heard that there were clashes on Saturday night,” Noam remarked. “It really doesn’t reflect what there was over Shabbat. There was mass prayer, public figures came, Knesset members. Because of the large number of people, you could walk around everywhere, because there are a lot of security forces, so you feel freer.”