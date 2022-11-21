Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Family Wins Defamation Suit Against Former PM Olmert

Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu sued Olmert for calling them mentally ill and refusing to apologize on several occasions

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court in JanuaryCredit: Dana Kopel
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their son Yair won a defamation suit Monday against former premier Ehud Olmert, who had called them mentally ill and refused to apologize.

The Netanyahus sued Olmert for 837,000 shekels ($246,590) after he called them mentally ill and refused to apologize thereafter on a number of occasions. In the defense brief submitted to the court, Olmert argued that the Netanyahu family had undergone psychological treatment and therefore the slander suit for calling them “mentally ill” should be thrown out. The former prime minister stated that he had “spoken the truth.”

Last June, Sara Netanyahu explained the decision to sue Olmert: "I felt that a red line had been crossed, because this is not a journalist, but a former prime minister. Everything that was said is just a bunch of lies, so I told myself, okay, this is enough to file a lawsuit."

The Magistrate's Court found that the evidence heard in court about the behavior of the plaintiffs does not help to provide an answer regarding their mental health. "Associating a certain behavior with this or that disease is a medical matter, and the court cannot determine this," said Judge Amit Yariv.

"Even if I assumed that the witnesses' statements are true, it is impossible to derive a diagnosis of mental illness from them," the judge continued.

In his decision, Judge Yariv added that "There is no doubt that even today, despite the efforts of professionals, mental illness holds a negative connotation in society, which imposes a stigma on the patients. Is it justified? There is no doubt that it is not."

Olmert, who served as Israel's prime minister from 2006 to 2009, was ordered to pay 62,000 shekels (approximately $18,000) in damages to the Netanyahu family.

The judge ruled that, of the three plaintiffs receiving compensation, Benjamin Netanyahu will receive the lowest sum of 20,000 shekels (around $5,700) because he is a public official.

Sara qualifies for a larger sum of 35,000 shekels (around $10,000), and Yair is entitled to the highest amount of compensation among the three.

The judge explained that Yair qualifies for a larger sum due to the fact that the children of public officials "did not choose life under the public eye, and their ability to influence it is limited."

However, Judge Yariv added, Olmert was able to present evidence that Yair himself had used similar expressions as part of a political discussion. "I think it's difficult for a man to accept compensation for things he himself said at another time," he said.

Earlier this month, the High Court of Justice rejected Yair's appeal to cancel a magistrate's court order instructing him to pay former Walla news website editor Avi Alkalay 250,000 shekels ($73,000) in damages for defamatory posts, as well as 30,000 shekels (around $8,600) in court expenses.

The ruling comes after Alkalay filed a libel suit after Yair claimed on social media that the former editor was tied to the philanthropic Wexner Foundation and was part of a conspiracy to unseat the prime minister.

