Two Suspects, Including Off-duty Israeli Soldier, Arrested Over Weekend Violence in Hebron

Two suspects, including an off-duty Israeli soldier, were arrested on Sunday over attacks on a Border Police officer and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir’s bodyguard during violent riots across the West Bank city of Hebron Saturday.

The soldier, who was on furlough, had allegedly attacked a female Border Police officer while she was removing Israelis from a Palestinian home they had entered.

The off-duty troop lightly injured the policewoman in the eye, and she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was detained and transferred into IDF custody, but he managed to escape, prompting the military police to launch a manhunt.

Another Israeli was arrested after attacking Otzma Yehudit Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir’s bodyguard.

The two suspects, who are in their 20s and 30s, will be brought before a hearing in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.

About 32,000 Jews visited Hebron over the weekend to mark the Torah portion Chayei Sarah from the Book of Genesis, recounting the purchase of the Cave of Machpelah as the burial ground in Hebron for the biblical patriarchs. The traditional site of the cave, the Tomb of the Patriarchs, is considered holy by both Jews and Muslims.

Open gallery view Palestinian shop owners salvage their merchandise at a market, ransacked during altercations between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in Hebron on Saturday. Credit: HAZEM BADER - AFP

During the day, the army closed the market area of Hebron and demanded that shop owners close their shops to allow settlers to march there. A security source told Haaretz that there were a large number of incidents of stone-throwing involving both Palestinians and Israeli Jews.

The IDF Spokesman’s Office said one of the clashes broke out after Israelis on their way to the tomb of Othniel Ben Kenaz threw stones in the market. Security authorities blocked access to the tomb following the unrest, and several Israelis were arrested on suspicion of attacking security forces.

In another incident in Hebron on Saturday, a Jewish visitor assaulted a female Israeli soldier with a stick, lightly injuring her.

Palestinian residents of Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighborhood also said that Israelis threw stones at them and at their homes.