A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and four others wounded during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces in Jenin's refugee camp on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

According to reports from the camp, IDF soldiers raided the house of Adham Jabrin, a member of the Jenin Battalion militant group, and left the camp without having managed to arrest him.

According to Palestinian medical sources, Mahmoud Asadi, 17, was killed while the other wounded were in light and moderate conditions.

Open gallery view Mahmoud Asadi

Earlier on Monday, Palestinians reported that Israeli forces arrested Ratab al-Bali, a suspect in the refugee camp, which led to an exchange of fire. According to reports, the soldiers surrounded and shot towards al-Bali's house, calling him to surrender.

According to witnesses, al-Bali turned himself in to prevent harm to his family members who were in the house.