Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Man, 17, Killed, Four Wounded in Clashes During Israeli Army Raid in Jenin, Palestinians Say

According to reports from the camp, IDF soldiers raided the house of Adham Jabrin, a member of the Jenin Battalion militant group, and left the city without having managed to arrest him

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Palestinian woman points at holes on her wall caused by the storm of the house by the Israeli army to arrest a gunman who was barricaded inside, on Monday.
A Palestinian woman points at holes on her wall caused by the storm of the house by the Israeli army to arrest a gunman who was barricaded inside, on Monday.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and four others wounded during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces in Jenin's refugee camp on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

According to reports from the camp, IDF soldiers raided the house of Adham Jabrin, a member of the Jenin Battalion militant group, and left the camp without having managed to arrest him.

According to Palestinian medical sources, Mahmoud Asadi, 17, was killed while the other wounded were in light and moderate conditions.

Mahmoud Asadi

Earlier on Monday, Palestinians reported that Israeli forces arrested Ratab al-Bali, a suspect in the refugee camp, which led to an exchange of fire. According to reports, the soldiers surrounded and shot towards al-Bali's house, calling him to surrender.

According to witnesses, al-Bali turned himself in to prevent harm to his family members who were in the house.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?