Netanyahu Family Wins Defamation Suit Against Former PM Olmert

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their son Yair won a defamation suit Monday against former premier Ehud Olmert, who had called them mentally ill and refused to apologize.

The Netanyahus sued Olmert for 837,000 shekels ($246,590) after he called them mentally ill and refused to apologize thereafter on a number of occasions. In the defense brief submitted to the court he stated that the Netanyahu family had undergone psychological treatment and therefore the slander suit for calling them “mentally ill” should be thrown out. In the defense brief he stated that he had “spoken the truth.”

Last June, Sara Netanyahu explained the decision to sue Olmert: "I felt that a red line had been crossed because this is not a journalist but a former prime minister. Everything that was said is just a bunch of lies, so I told myself, okay, this is enough to file a lawsuit."

The Tel Aviv district court determined that the evidence heard in court about the behavior of the plaintiffs does not help to provide an answer regarding their mental health. "Associating a certain behavior with this or that disease is a medical matter, and the court cannot determine this," said judge Amit Yariv, "even if I assumed that the witnesses' statements are true, it is impossible to derive a diagnosis of mental illness from them."

Olmert, who served as Israel's prime minister from 2006 to 2009 is ordered to pay 62,000 shekels (approximately $18,000) in damages to the family.