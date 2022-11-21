Likud, Haredi Party Strike Deal to Close Forensic Institute on Shabbat

The ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism struck an agreement with the Likud party to shut down the Institute of Forensic Medicine on Shabbat, as Benjamin Netanyahu presses on with his efforts to build a coalition.

The institute, which is a department of Israel's Health Ministry, is responsible for autopsies in cases of unnatural deaths, conducting tests on victims of sexual or physical violence and identification of victims of terror attacks, among other things.

In 2021, then-Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz instructed the institute to extend its hours of activities after members of Mansour Abbas' United Arab List complained that its closure on Shabbat compromised Muslim mourning rituals.

As part of the coalition negotiations, United Torah Judaism also demanded a deputy portfolio at the Transportation Ministry. The request was spurred by outgoing minister Merav Michaeli's decision to operate the light rail in central Israel on Shabbat, according to party sources.

The party is also looking to bolster public transport in ultra-Orthodox areas, especially in the central city of Bnei Brak.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism's former leader Moshe Gafni will take up a position as the interim chairman of the Knesset's Finance Committee, and Likud MK Yoav Gallant was appointed interim chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

Sources familiar with the coalition talks claim that there is friction between Likud and United Torah Judaism officials, with the latter reportedly angered by the slow pace of the negotiations.

However, United Torah Judaism sources say that there is no crisis.

At the same time, Likud officials said on Monday that Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir's announcement yesterday about the halting of contacts surprised them.

Ben-Gvir claimed that the Likud retracted their agreement that the periphery, Negev and Galilee portfolio be awarded to his party. Likud sources said that they have not reached final conclusions on the issue, adding that the division of cases depends on the case that Shas shairman Arye Dery will receive.