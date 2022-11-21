Kiryat Shmona Resident Charged With Murder of Teen and Obstructing Investigation

The prosecution indicted 21-year-old Kiryat Shmona resident Liad Edri for the murder of teen Yoel Lhangal in the city last month. Edri is accused of stabbing Lhangal in the stomach and that shortly thereafter, he kicked the deceased forcefully in the same location. Lhangal collapsed on the floor and was rushed to Ziv Hospital in Safed, where he was pronounced dead.

Lhangal, a member of the Bnei Menashe community, immigrated to Israel from India with his family about six months ago, and lived in Nof Hagalil. According to the indictment filed at the District Court in Nazareth, Lhangal was with his girlfriend at the plaza near the Histadrut building in Kiryat Shmona. Several minors arrived on the scene and bothered the couple. A scuffle ensued, in which Lhangal suffered bruises to his face and a broken tooth.

Open gallery view Liad Edri in court on Monday Credit: Gil Eliyahu

According to the indictment, police arrived on the scene, as did Edri, who inquired as to the commotion and left. After the police had left, Edri and a group of teens returned to the scene and walked toward Lhangal and his girlfriend, with Edri waving his left hand angrily while shouting “Nobody hits a little boy.”

A verbal confrontation ensued between Edri and Lhangal, following which the teens attacked Lhangal. Edri stabbed Lhangal with a knife he hid under his sleeve, and left the location. Shortly thereafter, Edri returned to the location and forcefully kicked Lhangal in the stomach, causing him to collapse.

Open gallery view Yoel Lhangal Credit: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law.

According to the indictment, Edri hid the knife he used to stab Lhangal with the help of others, threw away the pants and hoodie he had worn at the scene and ordered one of the teens to perjure himself in a statement to police.

Alongside murder, he is also charged with crimes of obstruction of justice and suborning perjury. The prosecution is seeking his remand until the end of proceedings against him. Additional suspects who were involved in the brawl that ended in Lhangal’s death, some of them minors, are expected to face trial in juvenile court.

The police announced on October 30 that the first patrol officer to reach the scene was suspected of obstructing the murder investigation and of attempting to aid the primary suspect. Investigators believe the officer arrived at the scene before the murder, and after seeing his daughter, a friend of the suspect, he failed to report the brawl. The officer was questioned by the Justice Ministry department that investigates allegations of police misconduct, released to house arrest and removed from the station.

About two weeks after the murder, the commander of the Israel Police Northern District, Maj. Gen. Shuki Tahauko, dismissed both the Kiryat Shmona police chief and the duty officer on the night of the murder over their handling of the incident.