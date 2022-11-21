New Israeli Government Could Spell the End of ultra-Orthodox Army Service

The establishment of a new incoming Israeli government apparently also heralds legislation of a new military draft law. The dispute over the exemption of yeshiva students from the draft has been around almost as long as the State of Israel has, but the coming months will see a turning point.

For two decades now, various governments have managed to persuade the High Court of Justice to put off the inevitable. Now it appears that the court’s patience is running out. A final arrangement will have to be established soon.

But the legislation governing the drafting of yeshiva students will be very different from the version considered by the outgoing Lapid-Bennett cabinet and also different from the proposals that were brought up during to the previous Netanyahu government. The prior approach relied on quotas and sanctions. As a result, the High Court deferred a decision without ruling on the model itself, despite the inequality that it created between young ultra-Orthodox men and other young men of draft age.

The state determined the army quotas for ultra-Orthodox young men that the army had to fill every year. At the same time, the state was given the authority to impose economic sanctions (and the possibility of criminal sanctions was also raised) against yeshivas that helped their students dodge the draft. Although the army never reached its quotas, the High Court granted extensions every time.

The ultra-Orthodox parties now want to dictate a plan providing for low quotas, laxer oversight of those quotas and a reduction or total elimination of sanctions. And while oversight is significantly and deliberately weakened, government financial support for the yeshivas and their students would grow. That’s one of the reasons that the so-called override provision, which would allow the Knesset to overturn Supreme Court decisions, is so important for the ultra-Orthodox parties.

If override legislation is passed, the court would no longer have judicial oversight of the military draft law in its new form, despite that contradicting the principle of equality among citizens. It’s very possible that the new government will spell the end of significant conscription of the country’s ultra-Orthodox men into the IDF.

This could also spell the end of a rather impressive program and the waste of a lot of good intentions. In 2009, with the government’s encouragement, the IDF invested a great deal of money and effort into programs to draft the ultra-Orthodox.

A move that began a decade before, with the drafting of a Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) company into the Nahal Brigade, was broadened to include other paths in the army through which thousands of Haredi young men, most of them already husbands and fathers, began to serve in technological and civil defense positions. The marketing efforts in this regard sometimes didn’t produce commensurate results, but the army was still able to bring many Haredim closer to the rest of Israeli society.

The practical significance of the steps now emerging will be the end of the model of the “people’s army” in Israel, IDF sources told Haaretz. And the new cabinet, with the steps that it will take next, would grant final legitimacy to a reality in which most Haredim receive a total exemption from the draft, while secular and religious Zionist young men continue to bear the burden, the sources added.

The IDF brass, they said, are recoiling from dealing with the situation in light of its political sensitivity and have not expressed an opinion. One source remarked that it involves the “total disintegration of what was built here with great effort. It’s insane.”

In response, a senior officer in the IDF Manpower Directorate confirmed that the numbers of Haredim now being drafted are much lower than past quotas. He conceded that the number of ultra-Orthodox combat soldiers has not increased and that this year, it even declined by 10 to 15 percent.

On the other hand, the officer said the army has created alternatives to integrate slightly older, mainstream members of Haredi society (as opposed to combat soldiers who mainly dropped out of religious studies at a young age). The army still does not know how the political changes in the government will affect these programs.

Meeting quotas

Current arrangements for the drafting of young Haredi men fall far short of meeting the declared goals. About three years ago, reporter Carmela Menashe of Kan public broadcasting disclosed cheating in how the conscription of Haredi young men was being recorded. It emerged that over the years, the numbers were deliberately and systematically inflated by Manpower Directorate officers to meet the quotas that were set for the army – in an attempt to persuade the High Court that the model was working.

In fact, to meet the quotas, hundreds of draftees who were not ultra-Orthodox, but rather religious Zionist, were registered as Haredi. In early 2020, a committee headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Roni Numa and appointed by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi confirmed most of Menashe’s findings and found a large number of defects in the Manpower Directorate’s work. It recommended changing how Haredi conscripts were counted.

Between 2015 and 2018, the army had reported 2,000 to 2,700 Haredi draftees per year (out of about 12,000 Haredi men in that year’s potential cohort). The goal was 3,200 a year. After the Numa report, the criteria were changed, and the recorded numbers declined.

From 2019, about 1,200 Haredim were drafted per year. The Manpower Directorate said that the real number of Haredim entering the army was actually 1,700, because graduates of dozens of educational institutions should have been counted.

Haaretz checked with several officials involved in the issue and found that not only had the situation in terms of the draft over the years of Haredi young men not changed. The problems have persisted and the shortfall from the goals has widened.

Before the inflated numbers were uncovered, barely a few hundred “authentic” Haredim per cohort enlisted in combat and combat-support units. Now, the numbers, particularly of Haredi combat soldiers, are very much on the decline. This has occurred precisely at a time, when – perhaps because of COVID, which hit Haredi society particularly hard – the number of yeshiva dropouts increased.

Open gallery view Yeshiva students receiving their draft deferments. Credit: Ouria Tadmor

Not only did the army not benefit from more draftees as a result of this development. The figures actually reflected the opposite. Although August is considered a month in which it is easy to fill the ranks, because many yeshiva students complete their studies and are considering their next steps, in August of this year only a few dozen Haredim entered combat roles.

This August, the army had planned to draft a platoon of Haredi soldiers into basic training in the Givati Brigade and another platoon into the Paratroopers Brigade. But only about 20 Haredim were drafted into each brigade.

This year, in the Haredi Nahal unit known as Netzah Yehuda, a company of religious Zionist soldiers who combine their army service with yeshiva studies had to be drafted because there weren’t sufficient ultra-Orthodox soldiers to fill the positions. And in a program that drafts older Haredi men, usually fathers and husbands, for technological and civil defense positions only about a quarter of the goal, 120 men, was reached. Even a smaller group, drafted to guard an air force base in the Negev, failed to reach its goal.

The November round of the draft has also lagged, with only 56 Haredi soldiers approved for combat service – far fewer than the target. Efforts are still being made to boost the numbers.

Not enough soldiers

In early November, a meeting was held between Manpower Directorate and Ground Force officers to address the low figures. Givati Brigade representatives recommended disbanding its Haredi company because there weren’t enough soldiers to maintain it.

Currently, despite the low numbers, the Givati Brigade Haredi company is still counted as part of the number of manpower slots that the brigade requires, although it lacks the minimum number of combat soldiers. If the company is not disbanded, the brigade at least wants it to be considered a backup brigade rather than part of the regular complement of manpower.

Open gallery view Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers listening to a rabbi speak at their boot camp summery ceremony in 2013 Credit: Alex Levac

The small number of combat soldiers in Netzah Yehuda has another, dangerous implication. When the ranks can’t be filled, the burden on the remaining soldiers grows. Because the battalion is deployed for most of the year in operations in the West Bank, the risk increases of friction and improper conduct vis-a-vis the Palestinian population, which has also drawn harsh criticism.

According to IDF figures, in each of the past three years, about 600 combat soldiers per cohort have enlisted (about half of all Haredim in the cohort). This year, the IDF Manpower Directorate concedes that it expects those numbers to decline.

Part of the problem apparently relates to the functioning of the IDF administrative unit for Haredim, which was established in 2017 at the army’s recommendation. The job of the unit, under the aegis of the planning brigade in the Manpower Directorate, is to identify Haredi young men who meet the criteria for enlistment, to assign them to units suitable for them and train them to join the workforce when their service is completed.

Open gallery view An ultra-Orthodox soldier in the field. Credit: Alex Levac

Alongside the declared policy of successive governments, which in fact acceded to High Court pressure, efforts to encourage enlistment during that period were based on the Manpower Directorate’s concept that in a few years, the shortage of human resources would grow and that new sources of recruitment would be necessary. Although limited, the draft of Haredi young men is meant to fill the ranks of combat soldiers and other functions, along with the increased assignment of women to combat roles, to release more men for front line duty (infantry and Armored Corps).

But in recent years, the number of Haredi draftees has been low, apparently due at least in part to the situation in the administration that deals with drafting then: Although the positions in the administrative unit require experience, orientation and lengthy service, most of the senior officers have left of their own accord or have been replaced over the past year. And Manpower Directorate brass admit that some of the administration’s powers have been transferred to other units because some feel that the administration should be closed down completely.

Meanwhile, officers who are familiar with the administration’s functioning told Haaretz that senior IDF officers continue to delude themselves with regard to the true number of Haredi draftees, and in general do not deal with the matter to any great extent.

The case of the inflated record keeping, which was seen as traumatic in the IDF General Staff, also contributed to keeping the subject at arm’s length. According to the officers, there are still major problems in recording the number of Haredi soldiers. One program involves the quality of supervision of the department in the Defense Ministry tasked with ensuring that yeshiva students who have received student deferments are still attending yeshivas. The supervision is lax.

Political circumstances

Because of the political circumstances, including five elections in three and a half years, the government has not updated its quotas for Haredi draftees and the Manpower Directorate has set the quotas itself. In addition, with respect to legal definitions, the IDF relies on quite a liberal definition of what constitutes a Haredi draftee.

The definition is an individual who studied for at least two years at a Haredi educational institution, between the ages of 14 and 18. In fact, this also includes 18-year-olds who had abandoned a religious lifestyle two years previously.

This phenomenon is particularly apparent in the Netzah Yehuda battalion, where quite a few of the combat soldiers are not Orthodox. The administrative unit scrutinizes soldiers from the battalion who contravene Orthodox Sabbath observance, but its officers know that these are only a few of the number who are actually not observant of Orthodox tradition.

A condition of service in Netzah Yehuda is a Haredi lifestyle, together with two years of combat service as well as a period of study to learn a trade, in preparation for civilian life.

Last month, an officer who concluded his service as a career army soldier and who for years headed two of the key departments in the Haredi administration sent a letter to Chief of Staff Kochavi and his successor, Herzi Halevi, in which he stated that the IDF was presenting Defense Minister Benny Gantz with optimistic figures on the Haredi draft that do not reflect the real picture.

According to the officer: “Anyone dealing with this matter would agree that there is no significant Haredi draft today. In recent years, the option of army service for Haredi youth has been in decline. The years 2021 to 2022 will be considered the years when the model of the ‘people’s army’ was at its lowest ever.” The officer stated that after he wrote the letter, he received a threatening message from the Manpower Directorate, to the effect that he had started a war – and “in a war, both sides lose.”

A senior officer in the Manpower Directorate told Haaretz on Sunday that the lower numbers of Haredi combat soldiers stem in part from a decision by draftees who are no longer ultra-Orthodox to enlist in regular units, such as the Golani Brigade. In retrospect, the officer said he believes that the army made a “strategic mistake” when it chose to focus on yeshiva dropouts, referring them to combat.

In the opinion of this officer, the greater potential is among mainstream Haredim who are 22 or older and who want the technological training that the army offers so they can integrate into the job market following their service.

The army has in fact recently started a number of new programs directed at this population. Among them is a prestigious program to train hundreds of soldiers in computer fields, soldiers who will be placed in the Intelligence Corps’ special Unit 8200, as well as in communications, including in career service.

Other programs offer training for engineering technicians, truck and bus drivers and reservists in the Home Front Command.

The common denominator of all these programs is that the military aspects are not prominent. A good many of the participants do not go through basic training and some don’t wear uniforms. There is a potential benefit here for both the army and civilian society, but the link with the army is considerably watered down.. The IDF instituted all of these changes on its own, even before the politicians intervened. Soon we will know how the implications of the new government coalition’s structure will affect the Haredi draft.