Educators Summoned to Ministry for Anti-incitement Exhibit Comparing Netanyahu to Nazi

Education Minister Yifat Sasha-Biton summoned a teacher and principal from central Israel on Monday for clarification on a poster of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu dressed as a Nazi that was part of a student exhibition against incitement. The minister later walked back on her decision, saying that the student's exhibition was not inciteful.

Other posters in the elementary school in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan featured Netanyahu next to a hanging rope and a pig next to Likud members, all displayed as part of an exhibit titled, "The fifth grade asks to change the discourse, enough to violence and incitement."

Minister Sasha-Biton responded to initial reports, "Incitement and hate speech against elected officials – not in our schools. We are committed to maintaining a respectful democratic discourse in Israeli society in general and in the education system in particular."

In response to inquires from Haaretz, the minister's office said that the case still requires clarification.

The Ramat Gan municipality's education department released a statement saying the principal removed the posters before the students arrived in the morning after it became known to the department. The Ramat Gan municipality said that the education department demanded that the principal remove the photos, talk about the issue with the students and invite the teacher for clarification.

"We take very seriously any action that contradicts education for democratic values, and denounce any attempt at incitement," the municipality said.

Ramat Gan's Deputy Mayor Roee Barzilai told Haaretz, "The case at the Yahalom elementary school in Ramat Gan did not put Netanyahu in focus at all, this is an exhibition that presented incendiary images against Netanyahu alongside incendiary images against the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, to illustrate the inciting discourse in Israel."

Barzilai was referring to a post published by a city councilor that included the photos, saying "it is unfortunate that the council member chose to show only one side without showing the full picture, which also showed Netanyahu alongside Rabin who paid the price of incitement with his life."