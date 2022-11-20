Northern Israeli Man to Be Charged With Murder in Teen’s Stabbing Death

A 21-year-old man from Kiryat Shmona will be charged with murder in the October death of an 18-year-old yeshiva student in the northern Israeli town. After holding the primary suspect in the fatal stabbing of Yoel Lhangal for 42 days, the police submitted a prosecutor’s statement Thursday and the Nazareth District Court is expected to issue an indictment early this week.

Additional suspects who were involved in the brawl that ended in Lhangal’s death, some of them minors, are expected to face trial in juvenile court.

Lhangal, a member of India’s Bnei Menashe community, immigrated to Israel from that country with his country about six months ago. He was a yeshiva student and was about to begin his compulsory military service.

Open gallery view 18-year-old Yoel Lhanghal Credit: Use according to Section 27A of the Copyright Law

He came to Kiryat Shmona to visit his girlfriend. On the night of October 7, a Friday, the two were sitting on a bench near Hahistadrut Square when, according to police, the girl began to feel faint. Lhangal was trying to revive her by tapping on her face when several teens who had just left a nearby club passed by. Believing that Lhangal had drugged the girl and was assaulting her, the boys called the police.

Lhangal, angry that the police had been summoned, chased the boys and a brawl began. Police officers arrived on the scene to find Lhangal with injuries to his face. The officers ostensibly dispersed the participants, but according to the police investigation that followed, the scuffle soon resumed, and Lhangal was stabbed to death.

About two weeks after the murder, the commander of the Israel Police Northern District, Maj. Gen. Shuki Tahauko, dismissed both the Kiryat Shmona police chief and the duty officer on the night of the murder over their handling of the incident.

The police announced on October 30 that the first patrol officer to reach the scene was suspected of obstructing the murder investigation and of attempting to aid the primary suspect. Investigators believe the officer arrived at the scene before the murder, and after seeing his daughter, a friend of the suspect, he failed to report the brawl. The officer was questioned by the Justice Ministry department that investigates allegations of police misconduct, released to house arrest and removed from the station.