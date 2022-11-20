Netanyahu Graft Trial Resumes as PM-delegate Cobbles Together a Coalition

Following a five-month break, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is set to resume on Monday.

In the most serious of the three cases against him, Netanyahu is accused of granting regulatory favors to the telecommunications conglomerate Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage from its internet news subsidiary, Walla.

The trial will therefore resume with testimony from a series of current and former Communications Ministry officials, who will shed light on the ministry’s regulatory processes and the pressure they were under from the ministry’s former director general, Shlomo Filber, to make decisions favorable to Bezeq’s then-owner, Shaul Elovitch. Filber was handpicked for the job by Netanyahu.

The main question the prosecution and defense will be trying to answer is whether Filber’s decisions reflected a legitimate professional opinion or an unwarranted rejection of the views of the ministry’s top professional civil servants. Monday’s first witness will be Adi Koplovitz, director of the ministry’s research and regulation department.

For the past year and a half of the trial, Netanyahu has been an ordinary Knesset member. Now, assuming he succeeds in forming a government, he will be prime minister. In that capacity, he will be appointing the next communications minister at the very moment when several senior ministry officials are testifying against him.

So far, Netanyahu has chosen to skip most of the hearings, showing up only for the opening testimony of two former aides who turned state’s evidence, Filber and Nir Hefetz. But at any future hearings he decides to attend, his prime ministerial post means he will have to be accompanied by a massive security presence.

The trial was originally supposed to resume with testimony from a key witness in a different case, in which Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust for accepting lavish gifts from businessmen. But two weeks ago, prosecutors announced that they were postponing the planned testimony of that witness, businessman Arnon Milchan, because of his health problems.

The Bezeq-Walla case is both the most serious and the most complex of Netanyahu’s three cases. Its complexity stems from the difficulty of proving a connection between Walla’s favorable coverage and the Communications Ministry’s regulatory decisions. In addition to ministry officials, the prosecution’s upcoming witnesses in the case will include investigators from both the Israel Securities Authority and the police.

The Jerusalem District Court began hearing evidence in Netanyahu’s cases in April 2021. The first witnesses were Walla executives and editors, including former CEO Ilan Yehoshua. They described pressure from Elovitch and his wife, who are co-defendants in the case, to tilt coverage in a way that would please Netanyahu and his wife, with the goal of securing regulatory decisions favorable to Bezeq.

Most notably, Elovitch wanted the ministry to approve Bezeq’s merger with the Yes satellite television company in 2015. Ministry professionals, however, wanted to condition approval of that merger on Bezeq’s acquiescence to a policy change in the landline telephone market that would require it to let rivals use its infrastructure.

Netanyahu allegedly acted on various issues of concern to Bezeq, primarily by the ministry’s director general, Avi Berger, in 2015 and replacing him with Filber. Prosecutors say Netanyahu then instructed Filber to approve the Bezeq-Yes merger and ensure that the policy change didn’t make Bezeq’s rates fall too sharply.

These interventions generated profits of around a billion shekels ($290 million) for Elovitch, according to the indictment.

Hefetz, the Netanyahu family’s former communications adviser, testified that he passed demands regarding Walla’s coverage from Netanyahu and his family to Elovitch and Yeshua. “We had significant control over Walla’s homepage,” he told the court.

Filber’s testimony was less clear-cut; he often contradicted his earlier statements to the police. The prosecution therefore obtained the court’s permission to submit his police statements as evidence. Moreover, defense attorneys managed to prove during cross-examination that a key element of the indictment – the meeting at which Netanyahu allegedly instructed Filber to intervene on Bezeq’s behalf – could not have happened after Filber’s appointment as director general, as the indictment originally claimed. Prosecutors therefore amended the indictment to say that the meeting took place “at around the time” when Netanyahu decided on the appointment.

The defense is arguing that all relevant regulatory decisions were made legitimately and that some ministry professionals supported them because they agreed with Filber that Berger had been too hard on Bezeq. Filber testified that all the favorable regulatory decisions were incentives meant to get Bezeq to take steps the ministry wanted, such as laying fiber-optic cables.