Netanyahu Seeks Loopholes to Appoint Dery, Hampered by Criminal Past, to Top Minister Post

Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for creative ways to appoint Shas leader Arye Dery to a ministerial position following the recent decision by Israel's attorney general that his appointment, in light of his criminal history, is subject to the Central Elections Committee chairman's approval.

Dery, who two decades ago served 22 months in prison for taking bribes as interior minister, agreed to a plea bargain earlier this year for tax evasion. The deal was designed to allow his return to the cabinet after the next election, but Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's latest decision puts a roadblock on Netanyahu's path to form a government.

Attorney General Baharav-Miara wrote to Netanyahu over the weekend that “in order to appoint MK Dery as a minister in the government, follow the provisions of section 6(c) of Basic Law: The Government, and file an appeal to the Chair of the Central Elections Committee, prior to the appointment, so that he may rule whether the offense of which he was convicted, under the circumstances, entails moral turpitude.”

Likud and Shas have concluded that there are only two ways to legally award Dery a key cabinet position: the first being an appeal to High Court Justice Isaac Amit, who currently chairs the Election Committee. Amit is empowered to rule whether Dery’s conviction on tax violations entails moral turpitude, which would legally preclude the leader of the third-largest party in Netanyahu's bloc from being appointed a minister. The other avenue would require amending the Basic Law on the government so that Dery’s penalty would not bar him from a ministerial post.

But instead of embarking on changing the Basic Law, the two coalition partners are also looking into simply delaying the appeal to the Elections Committee, which is set to undergo a change in leadership; Justice Isaac Amit is set to be replaced by Justice Noam Solberg, who is considered more conservative and potentially more sympathetic to Dery's cause.

According to the Elections Law, the next Chair of the Central Elections Committee will be chosen at the request of the Speaker and no later than 60 days after the new Knesset first convenes. This means that upon request by the Speaker, the Supreme Court Justice will have to choose a new Chair, which is done according to seniority. Justice Solberg, the most senior Justice other than the president of the court, who has not yet held the position is therefore in line as the next chairman.

Should the Justices wish to delay the replacement, and particularly President Esther Hayut, they will be able to do so up to two months following the swearing in of the new Knesset (55 days from Sunday, November 20.) In such a case, Netanyahu will not be able to appoint Dery before the end of his mandate to form a government and swear it in. As of now, Dery insists on being appointed at the swearing in.

Currently, the members of the incoming coalition are in no hurry to pass an amendment to the Basic Law tailored to Dery’s needs. The first step to advancing such an amendment is to replace the Speaker, and such a request has yet to even be filed by Likud. Sources in the party told Haaretz on Saturday that one reason for this is that the decision has yet to be made to promote such an amendment.

Beyond the criticism it could draw, and the question of whether it will pass the High Court of Justice, there is the fact that other appeals are possible, arguing that Dery’s appointment is unreasonable due to his past convictions. Even if Netanyahu and Dery win an appeal to the Chairman of the Elections Committee, the matter is expected to be placed before the High Court.

Despite some talk among Shas sources that their leader may have softened his demands in light of the complexity of his appointment — the need for the approval of the Chair of the Central Elections Committee or the changing of the Basic Law — sources in Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism say that Dery's insistence on being Finance Minister remains firm.

This comes as coalition talks between parties in the Netanyahu bloc seem to have come to a halt. On Monday, discussions between the negotiation teams will resume after not having met since the weekend. However, the main discussion over the treasury portfolio and Smotrich's role is not being held at the staff level, but rather directly between Netanyahu, Smotrich and Dery themselves.