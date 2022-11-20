Haaretz - back to home page
Lapid at Final Cabinet Meeting 'We Will Return to This Room Sooner Than We Think'

While the Likud conducts coalition negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox and Religious Zionist parties, Lapid opened the meeting listing the Israeli government's achievements in the past year and a half

Jonathan Lis
Prime Minister Lapid, on Sunday.
Prime Minister Lapid, on Sunday.Credit: Marc Israel Sellem
Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed Israel's ministers during the final cabinet meeting of the 36th government on Sunday saying "It has been an honor to serve this country and its citizens with you," adding, "We will return to this room faster than you think."

While the Likud conducts coalition negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox and Religious Zionist parties, Lapid opened the meeting listing the government's achievements in the past year and a half.

He mentioned, among other things, exiting the COVID pandemic under the leadership of his predecessor, Naftali Bennett, the passing of the state budget, and delaying the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Lapid continued mentioning the government's raising of soldiers' salaries by 50 percent, and operation Breaking Dawn saying "We dealt a heavy blow to Islamic Jihad in Gaza and thwarted its senior leaders without a single Israeli casualty."

The Prime Minister also noted the dismantling of the Lions' Den group and the operations against Iran's terrorist infrastructure, "everywhere, including far away from the borders of Israel."

The Prime Minister also boasted about the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden, who signed a strategic commitment to Israel's security, and also cited the state commissions of inquiry that were established for the Mount Meron disaster and the submarine affair.

"In its short tenure, the government passed 1613 resolutions encompassing all areas of life, – all for the benefit of Israel's citizens," Lapid said. "We did not work only for the benefit of those who elected us. We did not work only for the bloc."

"The government in Israel has a clear role, to oversee the country. Observe the law. Maintain the separation of powers. Maintain security and economy. Uphold Israel's standing in the world. Preserve Israeli democracy. We have met all these tasks with considerable success," he added.

