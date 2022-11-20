Kahanist Rabbi Addresses Israeli Army Reserve Battalion in Hebron

Israeli army officers invited Baruch Marzel, a far-right activist and Kahanist, to give two lectures on the West Bank city’s history to reservists serving in Hebron. Marzel, who lives in a Hebron settlement himself, last week gave what was supposed to be the first lecture to members of the Alexandroni Brigade’s 8180 Battalion. Following protests by some of the soldiers, the second lecture, scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled.

One soldier who attended the lecture early last week said it contained “ideological insights” and that it left a “bad taste” among the soldiers. He said that a few of them, mainly older veterans, complained about the decision to invite Marzel.

The incident brought long-simmering tensions to the surface between religious and nonreligious soldiers in the battalion. One former soldier who served in the battalion until recently says the unit, which used to consist mainly of non-observant Jews from across the political spectrum, is now made up of a majority of religious soldiers. “It began with lectures by rabbis in the reserves, and now we’ve gone on to having study days with Baruch Marzel,” he said.

Marzel at his lecture in Hebron earlier this week

“In the past it was still possible to object to lectures from rabbis; today the majority [of soldiers] is religious and any attempt to object is much harder. The people inviting those lecturers are senior officers in the brigade and the battalion,” the soldier added.

Marzel was the secretary of Rabbi Meir Kahane’s political party, which was represented in the Knesset from 1984 until 1988 when it was banned from running due to racist incitement. After Kahane was murdered, in 1990, Marzel headed his Kach movement until it was declared a terrorist organization. Marzel has numerous convictions for offenses including assault and incitement. He is a co-founder of Otzma Yehudit, and ran for Knesset several times on the slate. He was disqualified from the September 2019 election on the grounds of inciting racism. Ahead of the recent election he broke from Otzma Yehudit, saying the party had changed.

The Israel Defense Forces responded that as part of an educational activity in the Jewish neighborhood of Hebron the battalion met with Marzel “without planning or approval. The incident was reported to the battalion commander, who clarified the protocols on the topic to the battalion’s commanding officers.”