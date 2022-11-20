Commanders and soldiers within an elite unit stationed in the Jenin area of the West Bank have independently distributed leaflets over the last several days threatening to shoot Palestinians who cross the separation barrier.

Palestinian residents were warned that if they made "any mistake," the soldiers would harm them. The IDF renounced the act, calling it an "error."

A letter bearing the unit's insignia posted near the security fence reads in Arabic: "Beware! The special forces unit belonging to Golani has arrived in the area. If you cross the fence, fire will be opened directly at you. We advise you not to test our patience and abilities, otherwise you will regret it. Our special systems and our fighters follow you and see you throughout the day! We promise you that we will hurt you and will hold you accountable if you make any mistake!"

The IDF responded that "as part of the security forces' activity, flyers were distributed with messages directed towards infiltrators in the area. Their distribution is an error, these proclamations have not been approved by the accepted channels, and the issue has been clarified."

In 2020, Haaretz reported that a team of Sayeret Golani soldiers committed a hate crime against Palestinians in Nablus as an act of revenge for a car accident on Highway 6 in which three of their team members were killed.

After being recorded vandalizing cars, the unit's commander claimed that his fighters felt the need to take revenge on Arabs since the driver who hit their comrades was a resident of East Jerusalem.