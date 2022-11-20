East Jerusalem Palestinian Families Set to Be Evicted From Homes

Some 30 Palestinian families are facing expulsion from their East Jerusalem homes even though an Israel Lands Administration document from the 1980s showed that the land is owned by Palestinians.

The families have been living in the Palestinian al-Sawahra neighborhood for 60 years, which borders the southern part of the Kidmat Zion settlement.

The eviction orders were sent by the Administrator General’s office, which was assigned to manage the property by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court in a classified proceeding. But according to the NGO Ir Amim, most of the families don’t even live in that section of the property.

The families plan to fight the evictions in court.

The court had ordered the administrator general to find the land’s legal owners. But in July, it issued the eviction orders despite saying it has so far been unable to locate the owners and is still searching for them. The orders require the families to vacate both the homes and nearby orchards.

Five generations of the Qunbar family have lived in those homes. Naif Qunbar, 68, said his grandfather bought the land and the family has lived there for 60 years. He has 12 children, six of whom also live there.

Qunbar said that many Palestinian families who owned agricultural land in the area, along with huts to sleep in during the busy season, fled to Jordan during the 1948 War of Independence. Those huts were later turned into homes.

“We were here before they were,” Qunbar said, pointing at nearby Kidmat Zion. “We have nowhere else. We’ve been here so many years, but everything is neglected … We pay municipal taxes, but we built the road to our home ourselves.”

He said settlers had tried to buy the homes for “a lot of money” in 2000, and again in 2010, but the families refused.

The root of the dispute is land near Abu Dis that was bought by a Jewish homeowners’ association in the 1920s. Most of this land today is on the Palestinian side of the separation fence and isn’t part of the Jerusalem municipality. But American Jewish millionaire Irving Moskowitz eventually bought some of it, and Kidmat Zion was established there in the 2000s.

Open gallery view The Palestinian side of the al-Sawahra neighborhood next to the separation fence and the Kidmat Zion settlement in September. Credit: Emil Salman

The Israel Hayom daily reported in August that the administrator general had gone through great efforts to prove that the land in al-Sawahra is part of the land purchased by the homeowners’ association, even hiring private investigators.

But a document from 1982 that was discovered by Ir Amim showed that the Israeli authorities had already looked into this question, and the answer was negative. In that document, in response to an inquiry from a Jerusalem city official, the head of the Israel Lands Administration’s regional mapping office wrote that “I haven’t found any evidence of ownership under the name Homeowners Association.”

There’s also no evidence that the land was registered by either the Turkish government that ruled the area until 1917 or the British Mandate that succeeded it, the letter continued. And the Jordanian custodian of enemy property “didn’t intervene in the initial land registration process,” meaning it didn’t think the land was Jewish-owned.

“In early 1965, the area was registered in the name of several Arabs,” the document added.

Open gallery view The Palestinian side of the al-Sawahra neighborhood in September. Credit: Emil Salman

But as far as the area’s current residents know, this document was never submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate’ Court.

A five-year plan to develop East Jerusalem that was approved in 2018 included provisions to register land in that area with the Israeli land registry, something that hadn’t been done in all the years since Israel gained control of East Jerusalem in 1967. But a process initially intended to make it easier for Palestinians to obtain construction permits soon became a drive to register land as Jewish-owned.

Since this process began, most of the plots actually registered have been listed as owned by either Jews or the Custodian of Absentee Property. The custodian has promoted the establishment of Jewish neighborhoods on some of the latter. In the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, for instance, almost all the land has been registered as Jewish-owned.

Open gallery view The Palestinian side of the al-Sawahra neighborhood in September. Credit: Emil Salman

“Israel often claims that eviction suits against Palestinians – for instance, in Sheikh Jarrah or Silwan – are nothing more than real estate disputes between settler organizations and Palestinian families,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim. “This case clearly shows it’s a state initiative in which non-negligible resources have been invested.

“The unclassified material shows no justification for evicting the families or registering the open areas in the administrator’s name, while the material that ostensibly justifies the claims of Jewish ownership has been deliberately concealed by the state,” he added. “The government has done all this to justify evicting 150 people from the homes they have lived in for 60 years already.”

The administrator general’s office said that the classified proceeding was legal and it was unaware of any claims that the land had been registered as Palestinian-owned.