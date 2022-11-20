Ben-Gvir Cuts Deal With Likud to Increase Power Over Police

The incoming government will pass legislation granting the public security minister power to set policy for the police, which is not the case today, according to an agreement between Itamar Ben-Gvir, the likely minister, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Trump lost, Biden won: what the midterms mean for Israel . LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Several sources said the question of the minister’s authority over the police had been discussed during coalition negotiations between Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party and Likud. The parties agreed that the proposed change in the law will not be part of the formal coalition agreement, the sources said; that agreement will merely include a vague pledge to give more power to the public security minister. But Likud promised Ben-Gvir that it would support the amendment, they added.

Current law does not make the police subordinate to the public security minister. It does say that the Public Security Ministry is responsible for the police, but it grants the minister only a few specified powers, first and foremost approving senior police appointments. The minister can also dismiss police officers and set criteria for things like obtaining a gun license.

Thus in most respects, the police and the police commissioner are currently completely independent. The proposed change would “clearly undermine the independence of the police and the commissioner and allow a politician to decide how the police should operate,” a senior law enforcement official said.

In recent years, the lack of clear boundaries has not infrequשently led to tensions between public security ministers and police commissioners. The ministers wanted to be more involved in setting police policy, while the police sought to avoid political interference.

Current minister Omer Bar-Lev, for instance, wanted the police to refrain from using stun grenades on the Temple Mount, whereas Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai thought this was sometimes necessary. The argument grew so heated that Bar-Lev sought an opinion from the attorney general about his authority over the commissioner, and in this case, the attorney general ruled that Bar-Lev did have the power to make the decision.

A similar situation arose last month, following a terror attack that killed a soldier at the Shoafat checkpoint near Jerusalem. In response, police wanted to institute far more stringent security inspections for Palestinians crossing through the checkpoint. But a few days later, after riots erupted in East Jerusalem, Bar-Lev ordered Shabtai to restore the status quo ante at the checkpoint, a decision Shabtai opposed.

Amending the law could lead to the commissioner effectively being subordinate to Ben-Gvir on every aspect of police policy, including operational decisions. It could also result in the minister having the power to decide how the police’s budget should be divvied up among the force’s various activities, something that would give him great power over it.

Several sources close to Ben-Gvir said he has no interest in intervening in police investigations, but does want to “ensure that police operate in the field in accordance with whatever policy is set.”