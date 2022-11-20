Ninety-three percent of the murders of Jewish women in Israel since 2020 have been committed by their partner or a relative, while in the Arab community 58 percent of such cases remain unclear, according the Knesset Research and Information Center.

According to a new report, from early 2020 to August 2022, 29 Jewish women were murdered; 27, or 93 percent, by their partner or another relative. Seventeen were killed by their partner; in 10 cases the relative was most often the victim’s son. Twice the murderer a stranger.

In that period, 40 Arab women were murdered, about one-third of them by a relative – eight by their partner and five by another family member. In four cases the assailant was a stranger, and in 23 cases the case has gone cold.

“There is no doubt that increased cooperation by the Arab community will help the Israel Police solve and reduce violence in Arab society,” the police said in a statement.

They said they were assigning domestic violence cases to detectives with special training regarding “privacy and sensitivity to the culture of the complainant.”

The police said that in recent years police stations have increased their numbers of investigators, who are working with social workers to “provide as holistic a response as possible to instances of domestic violence.”

Open gallery view The scene of the murder of a woman and her daughter in Lod in September.

The Knesset Center report, by Nurit Yachimovich-Cohen, was released ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is being marked on Friday. The center examined figures for threats, sexual offenses and assault resulting in physical injury, as well as murder and attempted murder.

In assaults resulting in physical injury, the rate of women assaulted by a male relative, 56 percent, compared with 18 percent for such crimes against men. In criminal threats, about half the women victims were threatened by a male relative, compared with 14 percent for male victims.

The director general of the Public Security Ministry, Tomer Lotan, told a Knesset committee in January that at the end of 2021, the solve rate of murders in the Arab community was 24 percent – similar to the 22 percent that Haaretz calculated that August.

According to the ministry, from 2020 to 2021, 16 indictments were filed for the murder of Jewish women, out of 22 cases. In the six remaining cases the key suspect was a relative of the victim.

In that period, 14 indictments were served for the murder of Arab women, out of 33 cases opened. A key suspect was found in one remaining case, a relative of the woman. No key suspect was identified in the other 18 cases, nor was a motive found.