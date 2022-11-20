Two residents of the Bedouin village Bir Hadaj in the northern Negev desert filed a complaint on Friday with the Police Investigation Unit, stating that eight men in security services uniforms brutalized them and vandalized their property after stopping their vehicle as they were driving near the village.

According to the plaintiffs, the assailants did not identify themselves, and the Justice Ministry’s department for the investigation of police officers has begun an investigation aiming to ascertain whether the suspected assailants are policeman or soldiers.

On Friday the police announced that the assailants are soldiers. The IDF did not confirm this, and added that no investigation into the matter is ongoing at the Military Police. On Sunday, some 500 Bir Hadaj residents demonstrated at Ashalim Junction in protest over the incident.

Open gallery view Bir Hadaj residents protesting the incident on Highway 40, today. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“We drove from Bir Hadaj toward Ashalim to look for work at the solar field, it was a little after seven,” says one of the complainants, Mohammed al-Waj. “We got to about a kilometer and a half south of Bir Hadaj, where two buggies met us and told me to stop, so I stopped. They didn’t ask me to identify. They took me and my cousin out of the car, put zip ties on our hands and told us to lie on our belly. They took my phone, but I refused their demand to give them the access code.”

Al-Waj’s cousin, who was in the car with him, added: “They grabbed me hard to put the zip tie on. They grabbed me and choked me and yelled at me not to get up. They walked me roughly by the neck. I have marks. Then one of them sat on my legs, one sat on my to choke me, and one yelled at me. They were pissed.”

According to al-Waj, one of the assailants accused him of disposing of drugs in the area, but he denied it. “We sat a little, hunched over. After I said that there are no drugs he choked me and some of them took me some 200 meters into the valley. There was someone there with a long weapon. They gave me strong blows to the stomach, with their weapons too, and someone said to me, 'If you don’t open your phone, I’ll bury you here,' so I opened the phone for them."

Al-Waj says that after some ten minutes in the valley, the soldiers took him back to his jeep and locked him in the trunk with his head covered for over half an hour. While there he managed to free himself of the zip tie.

Al-Waj’s brother, Swilam, says that his brother told the family that there were eight assailants. “They were all wearing balaclavas, five in army uniforms and three in civilian clothes,” he said. “One vehicle was blue without markings, but on the door of the other vehicle, which was black, was a symbol which my brother thought was a police logo. They also identified as police but had no name tags."

Swilam added that while his brother was locked in the trunk, the assailants vandalized the vehicle. “They tore up the inside of the car, tore up the compartments, tore up the passport he had in the car, tore up money bills in the car into little pieces, cut two tires and put sand in the engine. Eventually they took the phone and keys and left.”

Videos taken by al-Waj depict heavy damage dealt to the car. Other images from that day show two all-terrain vehicles from afar driving toward the Border Police station at Mashabim Junction, but too far to see details. After the assailants left, the two complained via the police hotline, and say that they were told that as the assailants are police, they must complain to the Police Investigations Unit.

Attorney Sapir Shushan, representing the two victims: “The nature of the activity leading to this grave incident is unclear. We can’t have operational activities carried out through such wild, violent, and shameful conduct. In addition to violating their human dignity, the military personnel also violated their property rights. It is inconceivable that the 100 hotline ignores a call and nobody arrived to check and sweep the area.”

The Police said in response that “Response for your query should be obtained from IDF Spokesperson.” The IDF said in response that no contact has been made from the Police's investigation department to the Investigative unit of the Military Police in regard to the matter.