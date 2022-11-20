'The Percentage of Israeli Trans Youth Engaged in Prostitution Is Staggering'

It took Anna (not her real name) just a few months between realizing she was transgender and entering the cycle of prostitution. “From the time I was little, my family already understood what I was,” says the 16-year-old. “My older sister said I’d be a gay man, but my parents, who are new immigrants, didn’t accept that, saying it was a phase. "Then, when I was around 12, we had our first sex ed class at school, in which the counsellor said there were also gay men, lesbians and transgender people, and there was suddenly a name for what I had felt all this time.

"She talked about Dana International," she says, referencing the transgender Israeli singer. "I didn’t know who that was, so I Googled her, and then I realized I was like her, too. I told my parents I was transgender, but they didn’t understand. They saw that I was buying women’s clothing and that my sister’s makeup kept disappearing. I took some of my mother’s clothes she had sewn and they got angry about it. I was shunned at school, too. Until sixth grade I had one friend, but in eighth grade, when it came out that I'm trans, I wasn't in touch with anyone anymore. Then, at the age of 13, I entered prostitution. It lasted until I was about 15-and-a-half.”

“I wanted to leave home, and I saw that there were other girls like me, transgender women, working as prostitutes. I’d take a bus to the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station, or find men on social media. And then I found a boyfriend. I was 14 and he was 27. I lived with him for a few months. I drank alcohol several times a week, because a lot of the time I found it hard to cope, or just wanted to forget. There was also a period when I took hormones to change my sex, without a prescription, which I got at the Filipino pharmacy at the central bus station.”

“She sells a box of hormones for 35 shekels ($10), but then I Googled it and found out that it gives you cancer, so I stopped.”

Anna is one of 16 youths who have entered or will soon be entering the Drorim shelter, the first long-term facility accommodating extreme-risk LGBTQ youths. The shelter opened in late August, and it operates under the auspices of the Social Services Ministry’s youth protection authority. Drorim is nestled in an unlikely place, in a green residential neighborhood in a quiet community in central Israel, housed in a private, four-story home.

“We’ve been talking about the need for a designated, long-term shelter for at-risk LGBTQ youth for years,” says Yael Sinai-Biblash, the director of Beit Dror, a temporary refuge for such youth. “Until now, they came to Beit Dror for just three months, and received intensive care – from a roof over their heads and meals to individual and group therapy. After that, about 40 percent of them returned to their homes, and those who couldn't were placed in continuing frameworks, but there were issues with that.”

“At the very basic level, they couldn’t understand which rooms to put the trans men and women in. The staff weren’t always familiar with these subjects and didn’t know how to address them or talk about things. We had some workshops for staff, but sometimes we hit a wall, because these youths didn't always manage to fit in.

"A gay man with effeminate mannerisms won't find himself in a shelter for male juvenile delinquents, for instance. They might beat him up or laugh at him; he’d feel uncomfortable. A trans girl at the beginning of her transition wouldn’t necessarily feel comfortable in a room of boys or girls, and in most frameworks, there is a clear-cut gender division. Some parents might also be afraid, and that's when arguments come up like 'what happens if [the transgender girl] hurts the other girls or gets them pregnant?' Some directors are willing to learn and be welcoming, but some programs state clearly that they won't have it.”

Easy prey

The Social Services Ministry’s youth protection authority is responsible for compulsory out-of-home care for extreme-risk youth. They tend to young people in dire straits, some of whom find their ways to the system following a court order.

“We don’t just get people who were kicked out of their homes, although that happens, too,” says Sinai-Biblash. “People could come after experiencing physical, sexual or verbal abuse at home, or when parents are helpless and can't restrain a child who doesn’t go to school, who's depressed, who runs away frequently," she explains.

"We had a case of a girl who was abused at school and remained confined at home, until her mother looked for a boarding school for her out of necessity. And then there are parents who can't accept that their children are LGBTQ, particularly in minority communities. There is also an entire segment of the young population that is engaging in risky behavior, such as drugs and alcohol consumption, who are attempting suicide or being sexually exploited."

This sexual exploitation, Sinai-Biblash explains, doesn't necessarily have to begin at a brothel. "It can start with all kinds of early experiences of men offering things – like a ride home of a pack of cigarettes – in exchange for a sexual act. You know, the first time I understood what it means to be a trans woman was when I went with a 14-year-old girl to buy cigarettes. We had walked about a hundred meters before a 50-year-old man came up to us and said: ‘Whoa, you’re so beautiful. You’re trans, right? Do you want to come home with me?’ I said, ‘excuse me, you can't see that I'm here? Can you get out of here?' He completely ignored me and continued trying to persuade [the teenage girl]. That’s when the penny dropped for me – they are easy prey walking down the street," she says.

"Her age, the fact that she’s transgender and the vulnerability she exudes make her easy prey for male predators. Think of what it’s like to be a young girl who's shunned at school and whose family doesn't understand what's going on. Suddenly a man comes along who compliments you and offers you money," she says. "The percentage of youths at Beit Dror who are sexually exploited is staggering – about a quarter of the gay boys and half of the trans girls are sexually exploited."

Lital Mosek, the director of the Drorim shelter, elaborates: "For transgender girls, prostitution is a quick and easy way of obtaining money for sex-reassignment surgeries, which are very expensive – almost unattainably so. It allows them to get tens of thousands of shekels in a very short time. Prostitution exacts a price, and they understand that, but they don’t think about it at those moments, because waking up every morning in a body that feels like it's not theirs is intolerable.

One of the consequences, she explains, is that "they experience a very extreme form of sexuality at a very young age, which is why the relationships they know how to form are often abusive, with people who are much older than them. This turns into a recurring cycle, which augments the risks.”

Order and counting cigarettes

Social isolation, alcohol, illicit hormones, prostitution – all of these were part of Anna’s life before she turned 14. “We had a lot of problems at home, and when I was 13, I called the police, since I didn’t know who else to turn to,” she says. “And then my parents saw that I was lost, that I was coming home late at night, that I was away from home for long periods. The school called to ask where I was."

Social services came, as did a truant officer, who referred her to HILA, an educational program that helps at-risk youth complete their schooling. "But the director there didn’t quite understand what it means that I'm transgender. Then they told me I was going to Beit Dror in Tel Aviv, and suddenly I saw that there were girls my age who were like me, who went through what I had experienced," she says.

“That was the first time I felt like I wasn't alone, but it wasn’t easy there either. I continued working in prostitution, and I was stressed when it was time to move into a girls' shelter, since I was scared that I would be second-class there. So I went back home for four months, and then a friend posted some photos of me online. This made the rounds between people in town, and I got comments, people spat on me. It was really hard, so I got on a train and went back to Beit Dror, where they told me a long-term shelter for LGBTQ people had opened. I really waited until I could come here. Now I’m planning to take my high-school matriculation exams. I want to do national service at a hospital and study nursing. I didn't have these wishes before; I didn’t think I was capable. I still feel like I’m walking a tightrope: I'll either backtrack to where I was or fall towards the right side.”

“Over the last year, the conditions became ripe for opening Drorim as far as the Social Services Ministry was concerned,” says Shiri Fishbein Shuval, the head of care and senior social worker at the youth protection authority. “There have been social workers from the LGBTQ community at the authority for several years now, who have brought in more referrals who could benefit from our services. We then went a step further in more intensively placing LGBTQ youth in welfare systems, but, regrettably, many of these didn’t work out," she says.

"The fact that they didn’t know whether to place children on the transgender spectrum with boys or girls raised distress and conflict, for instance," she adds. "We realized that we had to create a safe space for them, in which they can get what they with zero judgement regarding their sexual orientation and gender identity. And this is how Drorim opened.”

Doesn’t this marginalize and distance them even more from society?

“Not everyone at any given stage can become an ambassador for their community. They have enough fronts they have to contend with, and they need their own space, too, with all due willingness to integrate them into regular frameworks. Not to mention how important peer groups are during adolescence; you want to be with people like you, not with people who are different. Here they talk about things, and they’re not going through it alone. The youth here work with staff from the LGBTQ community, and sometimes it's the first time that they feel a sense of belonging.”

There are at-risk youths here with deeply traumatic pasts. How do you approach that, beyond the issue of gender?

“The common denominator of youths arriving here is that they are at extreme risk. This means that they come from complicated households, with most of them having experienced complex traumas. But we don’t pity them or think of them as helpless. On the contrary, there is a very regimented daily schedule, they go to their classes, they tidy their rooms, they clean the house. We observe how many cigarettes they smoke; there is a night-shift counselor who goes from room to room to make sure everything's okay. We do this because of the shelter's vision of sending out independent and well-functioning adults, who can continue on to military or national service, and from there to higher education or a career."

Some of them are forced to come here.

“Our first challenge is to get them to cooperate, even if they arrive here because of a court order. In a temporary setting, it’s much simpler, but in a long-term shelter you're telling a 15-year-old that she has to go to school, that the counselor is taking her phone for a few hours, that she can’t use her apps right now, and that’s not an easy process. The challenge is to get them to stay for three years and commit to the process, and to turn the coercion into cooperation," says Fishbein Shuval.

"Still, there might be a girl at the shelter who's set up a date with a guy, and you know that she's going to get hurt and that she's forbidden from leaving. She’ll get dressed and put on makeup right in front of the counselor, who will then tell her that she’s not going. The girl goes anyway, because it isn't a closed facility, and the counselor will sit there and worry until 4 A.M., when the girl comes back ravaged and bearing signs of violence. The counselor will help her get showered and take her to an emergency room, if necessary. These situations happen too. It makes the staff feel completely helpless. But you can look at it differently – in that case, the girl chose to come back. There are others who leave and we don’t know where they are for a month.”

The youth protection authority helps 2,000 minors in 60 frameworks across the country. Even though its annual budget has grown, about 50 percent of its counselors, who earn an average hourly wage of 30 to 37 shekels ($8.63 to $10.65) leave each year, usually within a year of starting work there. It is very difficult to recruit new counselors.

Ziv Gershony, who oversees youth shelters on behalf of the Welfare Ministry, says he does not believe that this retention issue stems from budgetary problems. “This work is highly complex, and the aid counselors have been receiving up to now wasn't good enough," he says. "They're in this impossible situation, with teens who have experienced very complicated lives, without having enough tools to cope with it.

"The gap between their dream of saving youths and the daily struggles can wear them down. I don’t think their salaries are great, but in order to retain them there are other things that need attention, such as instilling a sense of belonging and significance, giving them more training and making them feel that they're growing.”

He adds, “I have a great rapport with the people responsible for budgets, since they understand that the more we invest in these youths now, the more we save the state down the line. If we manage to rehabilitate them and return them to society – and I’m not referring to them going back to the margins, but as independent citizens who contribute to society, no longer dependent on welfare services or in jail – the profit will be immense. Even if they arrive with tragic life stories, while they’re with us and we give them food and love, we can also give them tools for coping with their future.”