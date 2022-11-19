Israelis threw rocks and vandalized Palestinian property in Hebron on Saturday while hundreds of Jews marched in Hebron during an annual pilgrimage. Several Palestinians have been wounded, including a 17-year-old girl.

Israeli forces also reported that a solider was lightly wounded after being attacked by an Israeli citizen.

During the day, the army closed the market area of Hebron and demanded that shop owners close them to allow settlers to march there.

Open gallery view A Palestinian man closes his shop at the order of Israeli forces during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the West Bank November, Saturday Credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters

Louie, the owner of a stall in the market, told Haaretz said the soldiers "threw our goods on the ground and then fired tear gas and rubber bullets to make us go away", he said.

"In the past they closed streets far from us, this is the first time this has happened," Louie added saying that he ran away afraid and that they still did not allow him to return.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz posted on Twitter condemning the attacks on Israeli forces and Palestinian residents by "extremists," adding that "the forces on the ground acted with determination to prevent injury to life and property, and will continue to fulfill their role and maintain public order."

Issa Amro, a local activist, said that the Israeli army blocked an area three times larger than previous years, closed shops and prevented cars from passing."

Israelis who passed there wrecked the stalls in the market, while IDF soldiers separated the Palestinians from the Israelis. According to Amro, hundreds of Israelis also attacked Palestinian homes and damaged cars and property. The police said that the cases are under investigation.

Palestinian residents of Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighborhood said that on Saturday, Israelis threw stones at them and at their houses.

According to a statement released by the Israeli police this year, the police, Border Police and the army have prepared "to maintain security and public order" in advance of the march.

A security source told Haaretz that there were many incidents of stone hurling, some of them from both Palestinians and settlers, over the weekend.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers search Palestinians during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Saturday. Credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters

"We have four people wounded from different families, what is happening here is a big problem," said Yasser, a resident of the neighborhood.

Abu Anan, a resident of the neighborhood, told Haaretz that the windows and wheels of four cars were vandalized and that this similar things happen every year.

"Luckily, nothing happened to the house, because there are nets on the windows," he said, referring to the nets that the Palestinian residents of Hebron usually install due to repeated stone throwing.

The Israelis traveled to Hebron to mark "Chayei Sarah," the fifth weekly Torah portion of the annual cycle of Torah reading, which discusses the life of the patriarch Abraham's wife, Sarah, who is buried in Hebron, according to Jewish tradition.