Israel's Would-be Finance Minister: A Political Fox but a Fiscal Failure

Shas party chair Arye Dery is demanding the finance portfolio in the negotiations to establish a new government. He would settle for the Interior Ministry, which also has an enormous budget. But judging from his most recent personal financial disclosure, Dery’s money-management skills are not up to par.

“Dery recognizes that he’s a political fox, but an unsuccessful businessman, to say the least,” said a person who knows him well and agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. “He doesn’t understand money and doesn’t know how to make or manage it.”

In an interview with the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Dery himself admitted that “this isn’t for me, and that’s apparently why I haven’t succeeded at it.”

In the early 2000s, after he completed a prison sentence for corruption, he set up a company that provided consulting and opened doors to people in power. His customers included businesspeople such as Nochi Dankner, Lev Leviev and Shari Arison. He also invested in various ventures.

For instance, two ultra-Orthodox businessmen gave him shares in a company that was developing a device for the rapid detection of HIV, the virus that can cause AIDS. In return, he agreed to recruiting additional investors, including rabbis and relatives. In 2006, the profit potential was estimated at over $1 million.

But as he later told police while under investigation for corruption once again, “The bottom line is that there was nothing there. ... Those shares are worthless.” He added, “I don’t understand options or shares. I understand broadly that share are tradeable and with options you have to wait.”

Dery later invested in another medical device company, LifeWave. Here, too, he received shares in exchange for recruiting investors. The share price spiked by more than 800 percent after the initial public offering, but soon afterward it turned out that two part-owners had criminal records. The LifeWave bubble quickly burst.

After returning to the cabinet in 2015, Dery submitted a mandatory financial statement to the state comptroller detailing his assets and liabilities. According to that disclosure, he owned 9,684 shares in LifeWave, “which are worth nothing and aren’t traded, so they can’t be sold.”

In 2014, LifeWave’s operations were sold to an American company. Mordechai Kugel, a Haredi man and one of the LifeWave owners with a criminal record, persuaded Dery – then a Knesset member – to invest in that company, too. Dery borrowed $300,000 from his brother Shlomo to buy the shares.

But Dery’s 2015 financial disclosure said that “The share price is plummeting, and it has lost about half its value over the past five months.” Since then, it has continued falling, and this investment, too, has apparently gone down the drain.

The financial statement listed Dery’s home in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood as an asset, but omits a vacation home in Safsufa, a moshav in the Galilee. That home was the subject of his latest criminal investigation, which began with suspicions of bribery but ended with a plea bargain convicting him of two tax offenses.

The statement also included documents submitted to an insurance company about the contents of his house. These included 500 bottles of wine, silver items worth more than 200,000 shekels ($58,000 at current exchange rates) and jewelry worth 400,000 shekels. The jewelry included a white-gold necklace (69,000 shekels) and a limited-edition Cartier watch (30,000 shekels).

The last investigation of Dery illustrated two characteristic patterns of behavior: the financing of private expenses with the help of rich friends, and a frequent use of cash.

Cash deposits

It turned out that his private account showed enormous amounts of cash deposited over the years. From 2010-12 these deposits, often made more than once a month, reached 800,000 shekels ($230,000). Haaretz has learned that Dery claimed during his interrogation that much of this money came from gifts given at family events, with other parts coming from his brother or as loans from friends. He explained that he’d used the money to help his children. He said that he himself had loaned other people cash as well.

Property deals Dery was involved in were also financed in this way: His close associate, businessman Moshe Idan, testified that he received hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash from Dery. The money was deposited in an account at a Jerusalem bank, which in turn issued a check for purchasing property.

In a declaration of assets for 2013 submitted to the speaker of the Knesset, Dery claimed to have 180,000 shekels in cash, in different currencies, as well as 150,000 shekels he had received as gifts at family events or as assistance from family members. Two years later, as a returning cabinet member, he reported a much lower amount to the State Comptroller.

The positions of power he held and his charm have attracted affluent people to him over the years, helping him with his expenses. The most prominent of these was businessman David Appel, once one of the most powerful people in the country, convicted of bribery in 2013 and sent to prison for 3.5 years. Dery said Appel had given millions of shekels for his defense, as well as for family events and the purchase of apartments for family members.

Open gallery view Arye Dery is escorted by policemen as he walks out of prison after serving two years, July 15, 2002. Credit: Reuters

Austrian businessman Martin Schlaff, who was suspected of bribing former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, also contributed to Dery’s legal defense. Their relationship turned sour after Dery clashed with Schlaff’s best friend in Israel, Avigdor Lieberman.

Billionaire Mikhael Mirilashvili, the owner of TV Channel 14, got a supporting letter from Dery while he was in a Russian prison. He later contributed great amounts to Shas’s education foundation and to institutions belonging to Dery’s wife. He once brought a 30,000-shekel gift to a family event, which was deposited in Dery’s account.