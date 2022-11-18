Israel Should Tell Nancy Pelosi Four Words: Thank You, Madame Speaker

Nancy Pelosi, the two-time speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was and remains a great friend of Israel. But that’s like saying the pope is Catholic. Everybody knows that; still, there's a uniqueness about her long and time-tested friendship.

There are politically-convenient win-win “friends of Israel,” and then there are genuine, profound, DNA-based friends of Israel. Not to belittle the importance and goodwill of the first group, but Pelosi, who's stepping down as Democratic leader in the House, stands out among the dwindling number of the second. It’s in her DNA – politically, culturally and sentimentally.

Her friendship and commitment to Israel is a fundamental tenet of her political persona. It has never been about political expediency, never just about donors, never about being in the comfort zone, never about pandering. It has been real, with enduring gravitas.

She grew up in an Italian-Catholic political family in Baltimore in the 1940s and '50s, to a father who was the mayor of the city (as later was her brother). During her formative years, she witnessed FDR's great New Deal coalition. The Democratic alliance in East Coast cities was heavily based on Italian Americans, Irish Americans, Jewish Americans and the unions. It later evolved into “the three ‘I’s”: Italy, Ireland and Israel. That was an integral part of Pelosi’s political upbringing.

For nearly four decades, declaring yourself “pro-Israel” has been the default for American politicians. The label “a great friend of Israel” has become something of a cliché, no different from “he loves baseball” or “she loves pizza,” a bland award bestowed on a politician by a Jewish organization or an Israeli politician. This isn't to suggest that such a “great friend” isn’t a friend, but it's transactional – and both sides know it.

The U.S. “friends of Israel” community is diverse. There are older Democrats who see Israel as a political commitment they made, a sister democracy with shared values, even an ideological extension of the United States. There are American Jews who regard Israel as the Old Country they never had when their ancestors fled Europe and came to America. Their relationship with Israel still has ups and downs, but their basic commitment is unwavering.

Open gallery view Yair Lapid and Pelosi at the Capitol in October 2021. Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

There are evangelical Christians whose love and support for Israel is theological and Bible-based. For them, the existence of a modern Israel and Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel validates the biblical narrative. It's evidence that Christian scripture will manifest itself in Armageddon (Mount Megiddo in northern Israel), an end-of-times battle between good and evil and the eventual Second Coming. Until then, Israel must be supported.

There is a growing group of, believe it or not, antisemites who profess to love Israel. They see no contradiction or incongruence here. They were found on the far right of the Republican Party but have crept into the mainstream and even Congress. They claim to adhere to “Judeo-Christian” values, but deep down they don’t like “cosmopolitan” Jews who “control the banks and the international media.”

You can find them at a MAGA rally near you. But Israel is a different story for them. Israel is a warrior nation that fights Arabs and is considered locked in an all-out war with Islam. Basically, they draw a clear distinction between “Jews” and “Israel.”

All these groups can be loosely labeled a “friend of Israel.” And then there is Nancy Pelosi or rather, the political profile that she represents. Ostensibly, Pelosi belongs to the first group, the hardcore veteran Democratic friends of Israel; their lives correspond with the development of Israel and the evolution of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

What makes her unique is how she maintained that friendship throughout changing Democratic demographics and challenges to the Israel-supporting party line – amid visible cracks in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Open gallery view Then-President Shimon Peres receiving the Congressional Gold Medal when Pelosi, right, was House minority leader, June 2014. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Pelosi has never been an “Israel right or wrong” advocate. She has forged exceptional ties with Israeli leaders and never been reticent to speak her mind, criticize when appropriate, caution when Israel was endangering its position in the United States, and provide invaluable advice. But while she has often done all this forcefully, she has done it elegantly and privately.

Pelosi’s greatest achievement as a committed friend of Israel hasn't been a singular event or impact on policy, but a delicate and savvy navigation of Israel’s relations with the Democrats in Congress during her second stint as House speaker between 2019 and 2023.

Benjamin Netanyahu and congressional Republicans have managed, each for their own reasons, to politicize Israel in Washington and upend decades of bipartisanship on Israeli issues. That vindicated the Democrats' ascending progressive wing, representing an expanding coalition of young, educated voters averse or even hostile to automatic support for Israel.

In 2019, Netanyahu was showcasing his bromance with Donald Trump and half of Israel was covered with campaign posters where the two smirk under the headline “a different league.” In the meantime, Nancy Pelosi was tearing up Trump’s State of the Union Address.

The speaker who twice presided over the impeachment of Trump had to curb a progressive caucus that called it as it saw it: Israel was fully aligned with a MAGA Republican Party. It took Pelosi’s calm resolve and resiliency – and that of other staunch friends of Israel among congressional Democrats and in the Jewish community – to prevent a total disengagement.

Like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi is a genuine, honest, deep-hearted, old-school friend of Israel. Not many are left and Israel may miss them dearly. Look at Congress and you’ll understand why.