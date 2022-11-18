Israel Pushing Construction of IDF Museum on Nature Reserve in Jerusalem

The Defense Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality are advancing a plan to build a military museum on public land earmarked for the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens in the capital.

The IDF Museum plan contravenes the definition of the area as a public nature reserve, and as part of the drainage basin that serves to collect runoff and allow it to seep into the underground aquifer. Building the museum on the site will cut through a continuous strip of parks used as open public space in Jerusalem.

Even though the land is zoned as open public space, today a plant nursery operates there, and part of it is used as a parking lot. Last year, the Kimmel Eshkolot Architects firm carried out a feasibility study for the Defense ministry on building the museum, and the plan included construction of about 27,000 square meters. The architects’ plan asks to change the zoning of the land to include public buildings. According to the plan, about 11,000 square meters of the construction would be devoted to exhibitions of military equipment. The museum will also include spaces for temporary exhibits, an auditorium, classrooms and a library. The plan also includes another 3,000 square meters for future expansion. To implement the program, the Defense Ministry will first be required to prepare a new city master plan to be submitted for the approval of both the local and regional planning committees for Jerusalem.

According to the documents presented to city and Defense ministry officials, the museum will serve as the “display window of the IDF and Defense Ministry that will faithfully represent the IDF’s values and its legacy and will be a drawing point for the entire educational system in Israel.”

Two years ago, the site was mentioned in hearings on the extension of Route 16 into Jerusalem. The chairwoman of the Jerusalem Regional Planning and Building Committee, Shira Talmi, wrote at the time the land is “part of an urban park that extends from the entrance to the city and through Sacher Park, the Valley of the Cross, Botanical Gardens and to Gazelle Valley.” The summary of the committee meeting, which concerned objections to Route 16, said the area was part of the urban continuous open spaces. “This open land should be preserved for the good of the public, allow free passage through it and whose closing is forbidden during daytime hours,” wrote the committee.

Open gallery view A digital model of the IDF Museum planned for Jerusalem Credit: Kimmel Eshkolot

The land for the museum is leased to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which has subleased it to the Botanical Gardens until 2040, when the lease is supposed to be automatically extended. After the plan to extend Route 16 was approved, the Botanical Gardens began to work on a plan to expand – with a commitment to keep the area open to the public and free of charge – unlike the present botanic gardens, which charges for entry.

Tom Amit, the CEO of the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, said they have always worked in full cooperation with city hall. The staff of the gardens were shown the plans, and they are studying it now – and will soon meet with those involved and present the Botanical Gardens' position. The developed part of the Botanical Gardens is expected to grow and provide the residents of Jerusalem with open public space that is high-quality and unique in the world,” said Amit.

The Jerusalem Regional Planning and Building Committee said the initiative presented is at an early stage and it is being examined according to all the planning considerations. Alternatives have not yet been presented and the committee has not yet seen the scope of the construction. “To the extent the exhibitions will be open, the museum can be integrated in.”

Open gallery view Urban oasis: Jerusalem's Botanical Gardens. Credit: Moshe Gilad

The Hebrew University also said the discussions are still only preliminary and no decision has yet been made on whether and how to proceed.

In contrast, both the Jerusalem Municipality and the Defense Ministry consider the construction of the museum to be a done deal. The Defense Ministry said that at the end of a process that included examining a number of alternatives for the museum in and outside Jerusalem, it was decided along with the city and Hebrew University to advance the plan on the site next to the Botanical Gardens. A wide range of considerations were taken into account, including public access, said the ministry.

The Jerusalem Municipality said it was proud to build the museum in the city and the decision to place it in the parking lot of the Botanical Gardens was made after studying a number of alternatives and after a process that took three years. The land designated for the museum is of “low ecological importance and serves today as a parking lot,” and the Botanical Gardens will not be harmed because their expansion is planned at another site, on the other side of the gardens, said the city.