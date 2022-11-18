Haaretz - back to home page
Ben-Gvir Announces Split From Religious Zionism, Calls for Smotrich to Be Appointed Defense Minister

As part of the deal between the two far-right leaders, Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism will branch out into two separate caucuses in the Knesset

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich at the Knesset, earlier this week.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that he plans to submit a request to separate his party from Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism, per the deal the two agreed upon before the election held earlier this month.

Ben-Gvir made the announcement amid the dispute between Smotrich and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu during the coalition negotiations. Ben-Gvir's official request will be given to Knesset next week.

Smotrich, who led the right-wing Religious Zionism party in the election and won 14 seats in the Knesset, has his sights set on being appointed defense minister. In Ben-Gvir's Friday announcement, he claimed he spoke with Netanyahu and urged him to give in to Smotrich's demands.

According to Ben-Gvir, Smotrich's desire to become defense minister is a legitimate demand that will help implement a full right-wing policy, establish new settlements in the West Bank, approve construction of thousands of new housing units in them, stop Palestinian construction in Area C and halt the evictions of illegal outposts.

Ben-Gvir added that he is still in the same bloc as Smotrich, and called on both Netanyahu and Smotrich to find a quick solution that will enable to form a right-wing government as soon as possible.

