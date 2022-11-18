Tel Aviv's Way of Life Isn't Really Under Threat, and Maybe That's the Problem

One day we will look back in puzzlement at the summer of 2022. It was, let’s recall, a strange time. At moments, it was possible to think we had regressed a quarter of a century. The radio was playing “Chillin’ on the Kibbutz,” and cultural critics argued over the legacy of singer Shlomo Artzi. Letters to the editor dealt with the question of whether the light rail train in Tel Aviv would operate on Shabbat and complained about the “terror of electric scooters.”

