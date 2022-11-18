Tuesday’s terror attack near Ariel, in which three Israelis were killed and several others were injured, defied trends detected by military officials in the West Bank in recent weeks. Since the October 25 Israel Defense Forces operation in Nablus, in which militants from the city’s Lion’s Den group were killed, there had been a significant decline in the intensity and scale of the violence. Defense officials believed they had eliminated the organization, which had been a major headache for the IDF and the Shin Bet security service during the summer and fall.