Step Aside, Occupation. Time to Make Meretz Sexy Again, Young Activists Say

“We need to make Meretz sexy again,” says Ben Hoshen, head of Young Meretz, and he has some ideas about how to do that. “By creating activities that are more community-oriented. The student cells, for example, are places where you don’t just badger people about the occupation, but you can also get friendly with people who will let you copy from them in exams. I met my first partner in Meretz Youth, and he and I were together for five years. Where there’s sex, there’s added value and a feeling of belonging. Over the past few years there wasn’t any sex in Meretz.”