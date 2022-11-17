Netanyahu, Erdogan Speak for the First Time in 9 Years

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in their first phone call since 2013.

Last week Erdogan congratulated Netanyahu for his election win saying that he believes the government Netanyahu is expected to establish “will continue cooperation between Israel and Turkey to bring peace and stability to the region.”

In the beginning of the month, Erdogan said that he “wants relations with Israel to continue based on mutual understanding with no relation to the election results.” He added that Turkey is “interested in maintaining relations with Israel based on shared interests, not just those of Israel and Turkey, but those of the entire region.”

Open gallery view President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday. Credit: G20 MEDIA CENTER/ REUTERS

According to Netanyahu’s office, Netanyahu on the call conveyed his condolences over the murder of Turkish citizens in the terror attack that took place last week and offered Israel's help in fighting terrorism.

Erdogan, in turn, expressed his condolences regarding the murder of Israelis in Ariel last week. “The two leaders agreed to work together to launch a new era in ties between Turkey and Israel,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The letter that Erdogan sent to Netanyahu as well as the conversation between the two leaders points to the Turkish president’s desire to maintain relations between the countries.

The crisis between Israel and Turkey was precipitated by a 2010 confrontation in the Mediterranean between the Israel Navy and a Turkish flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Nine passengers were killed and another died later of his injuries in violent clashes between passengers on one of the ships, the Mavi Marmara, and Israeli naval commandos.

Relations were already on the mend under outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid who met with Erdogan in New York in September, the first meeting between the countries’ leaders in 14 years. Other measures between the two countries were announced as well.

In a 2013 phone call between the two leaders, Netanyahu apologized to the Turkish president for the killing of Turkish citizens during the Mavi Marmara raid.